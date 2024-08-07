BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces partnership with DealerPay, LLC.

DealerPay, LLC, an industry leader in payments and point-of-sale solutions for dealerships, is now integrated with Dominion DMS, a leading dealer management system in the automotive industry. Dominion DMS is designed to empower dealerships with unprecedented control and flexibility. Unlike traditional systems that only utilize about 20% of their capabilities, VUE ensures that every feature and tool is integral to optimizing dealership operations.

"It was a must to partner with Dominion, as their presence in the space is large, and their product is designed to increase dealer profits. The integration syncs real-time data from Dominion, such as consumer information, repair orders, parts tickets, deal details, as well as amounts owed. Customers can pay in person, through text/email hosted links, online, and more. The integration between our companies will increase user productivity and reduce data entry/errors and chargebacks in each department." - Julie Douglas, President/CEO, DealerPay.

DealerPay's point-of-sale solution provides modern payment acceptance to dealers, both franchised and independent, in single locations and enterprises alike. The Dominion integration enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of DealerPay's POS system by enabling Dominion clients to access DealerPay's advanced payments engine which conveniently provides the best options for capturing quick and secure customer payments.

"The core strategy behind VUE is to offer a streamlined, user-centric platform that adapts to the unique needs of each dealership. By providing a robust tech stack choice, we allow dealerships to tailor their DMS to their specific requirements, ensuring they hold all the cards in managing their operations effectively." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs, and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Dealer-Pay:

Dealer-Pay provides modern and "dealer-specific" payment acceptance and point-of-sale technology, serving both franchise and independent dealers nationwide. Dealer-Pay has over 23 years of experience in the space and is expanding with strategic development and integrations. Dealer-Pay's parent company, Convenient Brands, is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group. Call 800.226.1007 or visit https://www.dealer-pay.com .

