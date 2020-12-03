Dominion DMS Announces VUE Integration with Hyundai and Genesis

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion today announces that VUE – its new cloud-native dealer management system (DMS) solution – is now integrated with Hyundai and Genesis dealers' daily communication system (DCS) and certified through Oxlo Systems. This enables Hyundai and Genesis dealers to use Dominion VUE to access their entire integration points with an enhanced interface through Oxlo Systems. As a result, they can improve synergy across sales, finance, accounting, and parts and service departments using the inherent security and mobility that a cloud-native DMS can provide.

Dominion VUE also provides features for multi-point inspection (MPI), two-way texting with customers and online payment. These capabilities make it more efficient for dealers to follow Service Lane Technology processes specified by Hyundai to qualify for financial incentives on new vehicles sold without additional fees. The functionalities to enhance the customer experience are offered directly within VUE, eliminating the need for third-party applications and the expenses that come with it.

"We are committed to our dealer partners' success through continuous improvements of our cloud-based DMS solution," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "This integration means that Hyundai and Genesis dealers can now benefit from our latest technology, which is capable of scaling to meet their evolving needs and allow them to operate more efficiently across their entire enterprise."

This integration is part of the company's mission to serve the franchise dealer market through the only cloud-native DMS built on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Leveraging decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion DMS enables users to streamline operational efforts through bi-directional communications between VUE and Oxlo Systems, which ensures timely and accurate data is transmitted between the dealership and Hyundai and Genesis.

"Dealerships face a rapidly changing marketplace, and Oxlo is proud to partner with Dominion DMS to help the automotive retail business take on those challenges," said Oxlo Systems CEO Gene Brothers. "By integrating with VUE, we offer seamless communication across different departments for a better customer experience."

The integration of Dominion VUE DMS and the dealers' DCS with access through Oxlo System's interface provides users with the ability to see and maintain all of their data in one place.

"Running a dealership today is complex with several moving parts influenced by a diverse set of stakeholders. This requires a great deal of focus to meet rapidly changing consumer shopping preferences, OEM requirements and business continuity challenges," said Mack Grubbs Hyundai Comptroller Terri Parker. "Since using VUE, we've seen greater efficiency throughout our operations, allowing us to provide a better consumer experience while identifying new opportunities for profit."

Dominion VUE will continue to support its long-standing partnership with Hyundai and Genesis by adding integrations as they become available.

To learn more about Dominion VUE and future integrations, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the leader in providing cloud native dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships. Dominion VUE is a modern DMS leveraging a full suite of Microsoft tools and enabling dealers to take advantage of all of the benefits and efficiencies that a true cloud-based solution offers. The foundation for VUE, the most modern DMS platform available to dealers, is the fifteen-year Dominion DMS history of knowing and understanding dealers technology needs and providing unprecedented levels of service and solutions with its award-winning ACCESS solution.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include native cloud dealer management system (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, or YouTube, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oxlo Systems:

With decades of experience in the automotive retail sector, patent-holder Oxlo Systems continues to develop insightful solutions that drive innovation in the global automotive marketplace. Oxlo has cultivated a top-tier customer base that includes some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, dealer groups and dealer software providers. For more information, visit www.oxlo.com.

