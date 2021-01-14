Dominion DMS Announces VUE Integration with Kia Motors

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS, a cloud-native solution providing dealers the confidence to break free with digital mobility, security and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market, announces its integration with Kia Motors dealers' web daily communication system (DCS) via Motive Retail. This integration provides real-time data transmission for warranties, parts orders and returns, retail delivery reporting and VIN inquiries as prompted by the user. As a result, Kia dealerships can maximize synergy across different departments with a cloud-native DMS that offers inherent security and mobility.

"The completion of this integration demonstrates our commitment to helping our dealer partners get the most out of VUE," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "Kia dealers can be confident that our cloud-native solution enables them to seamlessly scale their operations securely and efficiently."

This integration is another step forward for Dominion VUE to better serve the franchise dealer market with the only cloud-native DMS built on Microsoft Azure Cloud. With decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion DMS enables users to streamline operations through bi-directional communications between VUE and Kia Motors. This ensures cost-effective and secure integrations that deliver timely and accurate data between the dealership and Kia, as well as third-party applications.

"Dealership operations have different departments that must all work together to achieve efficiency," said Van Griffith Kia General Manager Marcus Chavez. "VUE allows us to streamline our business processes and improve productivity by making it easier for team members to collaborate in a fast-moving retail environment. We've also reduced redundancies with a simpler integration, resulting in higher cost savings and better communications."

Kia Motors certifies the integration to Dominion VUE via Motive Integrator Certify, which is an automated integration platform that makes it easier for dealerships to securely connect with third-party systems. The integration between Kia Motors and VUE is further expanded to third-party dealer applications through industry API platform Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX).

"Motive Integrator Certify provides Kia and its integrating partners an online integration specification, and a fully automated test and feedback platform to accelerate and simplify the integration process," said Motive Retail Co-founder and Principal Kim Campassi. "The Certify platform ultimately assures both parties with higher quality systems, interoperability and data."

VUE will continue to support its long-standing partnership with Kia by continuously adding integrations as they become available. Dominion VUE plans to officially launch at NADA Show 2021. To learn more about VUE and future integrations, visit the company's virtual exhibit at NADA or online at DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS' new cloud-native dealer management system solution, VUE, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital mobility, security and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion VUE enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital mobility, security and efficiency (Dominion VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Youtube , or follow us on Twitter .

About Motive Retail:

Motive Retail is helping to modernize automotive retail by enabling the free-flow of data between systems and applications serving the dealer. Its integration certification platform and standardized API exchange solutions simplify and expedite the integration process and improve the quality of data across integrations between global manufacturers, and value-added software and service providers. Motive Integrator gives its clients the fastest ability to integrate "any system, anytime, anywhere." For more information visit, www.motiveretail.com .

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Robert J. Gorincen

Marketing Director

Dominion VUE DMS

[email protected]

C: 219.973.5803

