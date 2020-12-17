Dominion DMS Announces VUE Integration with Toyota

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS, a cloud-native solution providing dealers the confidence to break free with digital mobility, security and accessibility to meet today's rapidly changing market, announces its latest integration with Toyota's Dealer Daily communication system. Toyota dealers can now use Dominion VUE to access Toyota's integration points with an enhanced interface into Dealer Daily that will allow them to drive more synergy across sales, finance, accounting and parts and service departments using the inherent security and mobility that a cloud-based DMS can provide.

"Completing this integration exemplifies our commitment to our dealer partners to develop a modern cloud-based solution that is capable of scaling to meet our dealers' evolving needs," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "As a result, Toyota dealers considering Dominion VUE can be confident our solution provides them with the features and benefits required to run a dealership in these evolving times."

This integration brings Dominion DMS one step closer to serving the entire franchise dealer market with the only cloud-native DMS built on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, leveraging decades of experience and focus serving dealerships. It enables dealership users to streamline operational efforts through bi-directional integrations between VUE and Dealer Daily, which ensures timely and accurate data is transmitted between the dealership and Toyota.

"Running a dealership today has become increasingly complex with several moving parts across the various departments. Meanwhile, securing our dealership's data continues to be a top priority for us. Dominion VUE DMS provides us with the mobility and peace of mind our dealership needs to run efficiently, while ensuring our data is protected," said Jerry York, co-owner of York's of Houlton Toyota.

Dealer Daily is an integrated solution that supports a variety of dealership applications, allowing dealers to conduct their dealership business efficiently and easily. The Dealer Daily website is a 24-hour portal into Toyota Motor North America factory communications and links to diagnostic, service information and training materials.

Dominion VUE will continue to support its long-standing partnership with Toyota by adding integrations as they become available. The Lexus Dealer Daily integration is scheduled to launch by Q1 2021.

To learn more about VUE and future integrations, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the leader in providing cloud native dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships. Dominion VUE is a modern DMS leveraging a full suite of Microsoft tools and enabling dealers to take advantage of all of the benefits and efficiencies that a true cloud-based solution offers. The foundation for VUE, the most modern DMS platform available to dealers, is the fifteen-year Dominion DMS history of knowing and understanding dealers technology needs and providing unprecedented levels of service and solutions with its award-winning ACCESS solution.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include native cloud dealer management system (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, or YouTube, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Robert J. Gorincen

Marketing Director

Dominion VUE DMS

[email protected]

C: 219.973.5803

SOURCE Dominion DMS

