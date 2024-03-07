Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Ohio Natural Gas Distribution Company

Dominion Energy

07 Mar, 2024, 07:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), today announced closure of the sale of its Ohio natural gas utility – The East Ohio Gas Company – to Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) for approximately $6.6 billion, including assumed indebtedness and adjusted for customary closing items. This transaction was previously announced on Sept. 5, 2023.

The East Ohio Gas Company is a Cleveland-based gas utility employing about 1,500 people and serving 1.2 million Ohio homes and businesses. Dominion Energy and Enbridge expect to close on the sales of Dominion Energy's gas distribution companies headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Gastonia, N.C., in separate transactions later this year.

The transaction received all customary regulatory approvals.

About Dominion Energy
About 6 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

                                                                                                                                              

