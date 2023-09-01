Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Remaining Interest in Cove Point

News provided by

Dominion Energy

01 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced closure of the sale of its 50% noncontrolling limited partnership interest in Cove Point LNG, LP, to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $3.3 billion. In addition, Dominion Energy will receive proceeds of $0.2 billion from the settlement of related interest rate derivatives. This transaction was previously announced on July 10, 2023.

A bidirectional liquefied natural gas facility on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Md., Cove Point is served by an associated pipeline system in Virginia and Maryland and has 14.6 Bcf of onsite storage.

The transaction met all customary closing conditions.                                                                                                                   

About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

