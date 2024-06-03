Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Western Natural Gas Distribution Assets Questar Gas, Wexpro

News provided by

Dominion Energy

Jun 03, 2024, 07:00 ET

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), today announced closure of the sale of its Salt Lake City, Utah-based natural gas utility Questar Gas Company, and its cost-of-service gas supply company, Wexpro Company, to Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) for approximately $4.3 billion, including assumed indebtedness and adjusted for customary closing items. This transaction was previously announced on Sept. 5, 2023.

Questar Gas Company, with more than 21,000 system miles, serves 1.2 million customer accounts in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, and Wexpro Company supplies natural gas under a cost-of-service agreement to Questar Gas. Dominion Energy and Enbridge expect to close on the sale of Dominion Energy's gas distribution company headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., in a separate transaction later this year.

About Dominion Energy
More than 4.5 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

