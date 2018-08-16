Dominion Energy Announces Commitments Secured for $3 billion Cove Point Term Loan

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE : D ) today announced that it has successfully secured commitments totaling $3 billion from over 20 lenders for its three-year, non-amortizing, Cove Point term loan facility. The facility is expected to close and fund later this month. Initial drawn pricing for the term loan is set at Libor plus 1.375%.

Dominion Energy intends to use the proceeds from the financing to reduce parent-level debt. As a result, parent level debt as a percentage of total company debt will fall by approximately 8 percent, representing significant progress toward achieving Dominion Energy's credit objectives.

Mark F. McGettrick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said:

"We have been very pleased with the strong interest among lenders to participate in this important financing which has resulted in very attractive terms. Today's announcement represents another milestone toward successfully completing the previously announced credit improvement initiatives which demonstrate our commitment to a strong credit profile."

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE : D ), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with over $78 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy plans to contribute more than $30 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including proposed carbon regulations; cost of environmental compliance; changes in enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures or to Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed acquisition of SCANA Corporation, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of required regulatory approvals; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for other acquisitions and divestitures; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals and the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

