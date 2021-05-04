Dominion Energy Announces First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of $1.0 billion ($1.23 per share) compared with a net loss of $270 million ($0.34 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, were $893 million ($1.09 per share), compared with operating earnings of $788 million ($0.92 per share) for the same period in 2020.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was primarily attributable to a net benefit associated with nuclear decommissioning trusts and economic hedging activities and other charges.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Second-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share. The company also affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings second-quarter and full-year 2021 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020







Operating Revenue $ 3,870

$ 3,938







Operating Expenses





Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 550

657 Purchased electric capacity 11

2 Purchased gas 484

434 Other operations and maintenance1 1,082

1,659 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 608

578 Other taxes 257

240 Total operating expenses 2,992

3,570







Income from operations 878

368







Other income (expense) 367

(454) Interest and related charges 53

432 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling





interests before income tax expense (benefit) 1,192

(518)







Income tax expense (benefit) 212

(50)







Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 980

(468)







Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interests 28

229







Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 1,008

$ (239) Noncontrolling interests -

31







Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 1,008

$ (270)







Reported Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 1.19

$ (0.57) Reported Income per common share from discontinued operations - diluted 0.04

0.23 Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.23

$ (0.34) Average shares outstanding, diluted 805.9

838.2



1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges.

* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings





Unaudited



(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31,



2021

2020

Change















REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,008

$ (270)

$ 1,278

















Pre-tax loss (income)2 (152)

1,265

(1,417)



Income tax2 37

(207)

244

Adjustments to reported earnings (115)

1,058

(1,173)















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 893

$ 788

$ 105



By segment:













Dominion Energy Virginia 434

429

5



Gas Distribution 251

224

27



Dominion Energy South Carolina 102

94

8



Contracted Assets 150

111

39



Corporate and Other (44)

(70)

26



$ 893

$ 788

$ 105















Earnings Per Share (EPS):3











REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 1.23

$ (0.34)

$ 1.57

Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) (0.14)

1.26

(1.40)

OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.09

$ 0.92

$ 0.17



By segment:













Dominion Energy Virginia 0.54

0.51

0.03



Gas Distribution 0.31

0.27

0.04



Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.13

0.11

0.02



Contracted Assets 0.18

0.13

0.05



Corporate and Other (0.07)

(0.10)

0.03



$ 1.09

$ 0.92

$ 0.17















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 805.9

838.2











1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.



3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2021 Operating Earnings to Reported Earnings

2021 Earnings (Three months ended March 31, 2021)

The $152 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2021 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$412 million net benefit associated with our nuclear decommissioning trust and mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

net benefit associated with our nuclear decommissioning trust and mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities. $100 million of regulated other charges, including $79 million for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears.

of regulated other charges, including for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears. $71 million charge for corporate office lease termination associated with workplace realignment.

charge for corporate office lease termination associated with workplace realignment. $71 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $60 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including associated with litigation. $51 million of storm damage and restoration costs in Virginia Power's service territory.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 Reported earnings $1,008 $0 $0 $0 $1,008 Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) (152) 0 0 0 (152) Income tax 37 0 0 0 37



(115) 0 0 0 (115) Operating earnings $893 $0 $0 $0 $893 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 805.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 805.9 Reported earnings per share 2 $1.23 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $1.23 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 (0.14) 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.14) Operating earnings per share 2 $1.09 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $1.09













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 Pre-tax loss (income):









Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (278) 0 0 0 (278) Net gain on NDT funds (134) 0 0 0 (134) Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment (35) 0 0 0 (35) Regulated other charges 100 0 0 0 100 Workplace realignment 71 0 0 0 71 Merger and integration-related costs 71 0 0 0 71 Storm damage and restoration costs 51 0 0 0 51 Other 2 0 0 0 2

















($152) $0 $0 $0 ($152) Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * 37 0 0 0 37

















$37 $0 $0 $0 $37



* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.



2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31. During the first quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in and of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers. $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge. $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.

















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $682 ($401)

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 (452) 4,120

Income tax (207) (649) (299) 442 (713)





1,058 1,799 560 (10) 3,407

Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $672 $3,006

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 812.8 831.0

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.82 ($0.57)

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 (0.01) 4.11

Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.81 $3.54

















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020

Pre-tax loss (income):











Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 (217) 2,403

Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 96 1,108

Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626

Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 88 238

Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) (290) (335)

Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62

Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) (140) (117)

Other ** 1 34 89 11 135





















$1,265 $2,448 $859 ($452) $4,120

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 442 (661)

Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52)





















($207) ($649) ($299) $442 ($713)







* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.



** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias.



*** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.



2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.



3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 1Q21 Earnings to 1Q20







Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended (millions, except EPS) March 31,



2021 vs. 2020



Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS







Change in reported earnings (GAAP) $1,278 $1.57









Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 (1,417)



Change in Income tax 1 244

Adjustments to reported earnings ($1,173) ($1.40)







Change in consolidated operating earnings $105 $0.17







Dominion Energy Virginia





Regulated electric sales:





Weather $51 $0.06

Other (1) 0.00

Electric capacity (5) (0.01)

Depreciation & amortization (6) (0.01)

Renewable energy investment tax credits (32) (0.03)

Other (2) 0.00

Share accretion

0.02

Change in contribution to operating earnings $5 $0.03







Gas Distribution





Regulated gas sales:





Weather $4 $0.01

Other 3 0.00

Rider equity return 11 0.01

Interest expense, net 9 0.01

Share accretion

0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings $27 $0.04







Dominion Energy South Carolina





Regulated electric sales:





Weather $13 $0.02

Other (4) 0.00

Regulated gas sales 4 0.00

Other (5) (0.01)

Share accretion

0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings $8 $0.02







Contracted Assets





Renewable energy investment tax credits $29 $0.03

Other 10 0.01

Share accretion

0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings $39 $0.05







Corporate and Other





Other $26 $0.03

Change in contribution to operating earnings $26 $0.03















Change in consolidated operating earnings $105 $0.17







Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 $1,173 $1.40







Change in consolidated reported earnings $1,278 $1.57





1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.



Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

SOURCE Dominion Energy

