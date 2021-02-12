Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $682 million ($0.82 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.0 billion ($1.21 per share) for the same period in 2019. Reported earnings were a net loss, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $401 million ($0.57 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.4 billion ($1.62 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $672 million ($0.81 per share), compared with operating earnings of $852 million ($1.02 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion ($3.54 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.9 billion ($3.53 per share) for the same period in 2019.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was primarily attributable to a net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and charges associated with the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share.

First-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings first-quarter and full-year 2021 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019



Operating Revenue $ 3,521 $ 3,895

$ 14,172 $ 14,401











Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 485 635

2,243 2,885 Purchased electric capacity 17 14

53 88 Purchased gas 328 440

889 1,560 Other operations and maintenance1 1,046 1,115

5,729 5,158 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 581 570

2,332 2,283 Other taxes 208 185

871 883 Total operating expenses 2,665 2,959

12,117 12,857











Income from operations 856 936

2,055 1,544











Other income 406 285

733 811 Interest and related charges 241 353

1,377 1,486 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense 1,021 868

1,411 869











Income tax expense 206 48

83 209











Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 815 820

1,328 660











Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest (125) 190

(1,878) 716











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 690 $ 1,010

$ (550) $ 1,376 Noncontrolling interests 8 1

(149) 18











Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 682 $ 1,009

$ (401) $ 1,358











Reported Income per common share from continuing operations - diluted $0.98 $0.99

$1.82 $0.75 Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted (0.16) 0.22

(2.39) 0.87 Reported earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $0.82 $1.21

($0.57) $1.62











Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3

831.0 808.9













1) Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings















Unaudited











(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31,



2020

2019

Change















REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 682

$ 1,009

$ (327)

Pre-tax loss (income)2 (452)

(24)

(428)

Income tax2 442

(133)

575

Adjustments to reported earnings (10)

(157)

147















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 672

$ 852

$ (180)

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 412

403

9

Gas Distribution 185

173

12

Dominion Energy South Carolina 93

98

(5)

Contracted Assets 107

164

(57)

Corporate and Other (125)

14

(139)



$ 672

$ 852

$ (180)















Earnings Per Share (EPS):3











REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 0.82

$ 1.21

$ (0.39)

Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) (0.01)

(0.19)

0.18

OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.81

$ 1.02

$ (0.21)

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 0.51

0.49

0.02

Gas Distribution 0.23

0.21

0.02

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.11

0.12

(0.01)

Contracted Assets 0.13

0.20

(0.07)

Corporate and Other (0.17)

-

(0.17)



$ 0.81

$ 1.02

$ (0.21)















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 812.8

826.3



















(millions, except earnings per share) Twelve months ended December 31,



2020

2019

Change

REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (401)

$ 1,358

$(1,759)

Pre-tax loss (income)2 4,120

1,943

2,177

Income tax2 (713)

(426)

(287)

Adjustments to reported earnings 3,407

1,517

1,890















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3,006

$ 2,875

$ 131

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 1,891

1,786

105

Gas Distribution 560

487

73

Dominion Energy South Carolina 419

430

(11)

Contracted Assets 402

460

(58)

Corporate and Other (266)

(288)

22



$ 3,006

$ 2,875

$ 131















Earnings Per Share (EPS):3











REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (0.57)

$ 1.62

$ (2.19)

Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 4.11

1.91

2.20

OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3.54

$ 3.53

$ 0.01

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 2.28

2.21

0.07

Gas Distribution 0.67

0.60

0.07

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.51

0.53

(0.02)

Contracted Assets 0.48

0.57

(0.09)

Corporate and Other (0.40)

(0.38)

(0.02)



$ 3.54

$ 3.53

$ 0.01















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 831.0

808.9











1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in and of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for utility customers. $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge. $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 20203 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $682 ($401) Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 (452) 4,120 Income tax (207) (649) (299) 442 (713)



1,058 1,799 560 (10) 3,407 Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $672 $3,006 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 812.8 831.0 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.82 ($0.57) Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 (0.01) 4.11 Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.81 $3.54













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Pre-tax loss (income):









Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 (217) 2,403 Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 96 1,108 Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626 Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 88 238 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) (290) (335) Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) (140) (117) Other ** 1 34 89 11 135

















$1,265 $2,448 $859 ($452) $4,120 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 442 (661) Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52)

















($207) ($649) ($299) $442 ($713)





* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias. *** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $1.9 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.

of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.



(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 20193

Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,009 $1,358

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,484 504 (21) (24) 1,943

Income tax (111) (174) (8) (133) (426)





1,373 330 (29) (157) 1,517

Operating earnings $693 $384 $946 $852 $2,875

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.5 813.0 826.3 808.9

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.07 $1.17 $1.21 $1.62

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.73 0.41 (0.02) (0.19) 1.91

Operating earnings per share 2 $0.87 $0.48 $1.15 $1.02 $3.53

















1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):











Merger and integration-related costs 1,428 497 59 376 2,360

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 197 47 (22) 769

Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (154) (117) (125) (216) (612)

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113)

Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553)

Other 29 10 26 27 92





















$1,484 $504 ($21) ($24) $1,943

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ** (279) (174) (8) (145) (606)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194

Other (30) 0 0 16 (14)





















($111) ($174) ($8) ($133) ($426)





* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2020 Earnings to 2019













Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (millions, except EPS) December 31,

December 31,



2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($327) ($0.39)

($1,759) ($2.19)















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 (428)



2,177



Change in Income tax 1 575



(287)

Adjustments to reported earnings $147 $0.18

$1,890 $2.20













Change in consolidated operating earnings ($180) ($0.21)

$131 $0.01













Dominion Energy Virginia











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($24) ($0.03)

($74) ($0.09)

Other (2) 0.00

(20) (0.02)

Rider equity return 11 0.01

87 0.10

Electric capacity (5) (0.01)

22 0.03

Select operations and maintenance expense2 14 0.02

61 0.08

Depreciation & amortization 9 0.01

42 0.05

Renewable energy investment tax credits 29 0.04

19 0.02

Other (23) (0.03)

(32) (0.04)

Share dilution

0.01



(0.06)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $9 $0.02

$105 $0.07













Gas Distribution











Regulated gas sales:











Weather ($1) (0.00)

($2) ($0.00)

Other (1) (0.00)

11 0.01

Select operations and maintenance expense2 2 0.00

14 0.02

Interest expense, net 11 0.01

36 0.04

Other 1 0.00

14 0.02

Share dilution

0.00



(0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $12 $0.02

$73 $0.07













Dominion Energy South Carolina











Regulated electric sales:











Weather $8 $0.01

($15) ($0.02)

Other (17) (0.02)

(8) (0.01)

Regulated gas sales 4 0.00

12 0.02

Interest expense, net (3) (0.00)

17 0.02

Other 3 0.00

(17) (0.02)

Share dilution

0.00



(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($5) ($0.01)

($11) ($0.02)













Contracted Assets











Margin ($35) ($0.04)

($46) ($0.06)

Select operations and maintenance expense2 (30) (0.04)

(29) (0.04)

Renewable energy investment tax credits 10 0.01

17 0.02

Interest expense, net 0 0.00

13 0.02

Other (2) (0.00)

(13) (0.02)

Share dilution

0.00



(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($57) ($0.07)

($58) ($0.09)













Corporate and Other











Share dilution and other ($139) ($0.17)

$22 ($0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($139) ($0.17)

$22 ($0.02)



























Change in consolidated operating earnings ($180) ($0.21)

$131 $0.01













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($147) ($0.18)

($1,890) ($2.20)













Change in consolidated reported earnings ($327) ($0.39)

($1,759) ($2.19)





1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com. 2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Assets segments). Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

