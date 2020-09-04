Dominion Energy Announces Nuclear License Renewal Application for North Anna Power Station; Supports Dominion Energy's Net Zero Commitment

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, (NYSE: D), has filed an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to renew North Anna Power Station's operating licenses for an additional 20-year term.

Dominion Energy's filing for the power station, located in Louisa County, Va., makes North Anna the second nuclear station in the Commonwealth to seek a second renewal of its licenses, beyond the original 40-year license terms that were granted in 1978 and 1980 and the extension granted in 2003. The power station operates two nuclear units capable of producing clean electricity for 473,000 homes in Virginia. Dominion Energy filed a similar application to renew the licenses of the two Surry Power Station units in Surry County in 2018. The NRC is currently reviewing that application. Both Surry and North Anna, combined, produce 31 percent of the electricity for the company's 2.5 million customers and 95 percent of the carbon-free electricity in the state.

"Our application to renew North Anna Power Station's licenses for another 20-year period is good news for our customers, the regional economy, and the environment," said Dan Stoddard, Dominion Energy's Chief Nuclear Officer. "Our customers will benefit from continuing to receive safe, reliable, affordable, and carbon-free electricity from the station through 2060.

"Renewing the licenses for both of our nuclear units in Virginia is critical to the company meeting the Virginia Clean Economy Act's requirements for zero-carbon electricity by 2045 as well as the company's net zero by 2050 commitment. It also positions Virginia for continued economic growth and will help the Commonwealth remain a leader in the production of clean energy among other states in the mid-Atlantic and South. It supports more than 900 high-paying jobs at the station and produces additional economic and tax benefits."

Like all U.S. nuclear units, the North Anna units were originally licensed to operate for 40 years. The units' licenses were renewed for 20 additional years of operation on March 20, 2003, following a stringent review process authorized under federal law. Under its current licenses, North Anna Units 1 and 2 can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity to customers through 2038 and 2040, respectively. With renewed licenses, the units may operate to 2058 and 2060, respectively. The comprehensive and stringent review process assures customers and local communities that the facilities are able to continue to operate in a safe and reliable manner.

The nuclear units at North Anna Power Station are both three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactors – capable of providing 1,892 net megawatts, or about 20 percent of the electricity our customers receive.

