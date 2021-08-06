Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, of $285 million ($0.33 per share) compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion ($1.52 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $628 million ($0.76 per share), compared to operating earnings of $630 million ($0.73 per share) for the same period in 2020.

GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021, relative to operating earnings reflect the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, unrealized changes in the value of our nuclear decommissioning trust fund, the contribution from Questar Pipelines, which will continue to be accounted for as discontinued operations until divested, and other adjustments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Third-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.10 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share. The company also affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Webcast today

The company will host its second-quarter 2021 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 43821473#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Aug. 6. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 6. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 13838200.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings third-quarter and full-year 2021 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of the sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline and the sale of Kewaunee, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income* Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Operating Revenue $ 3,038 $ 3,106

$ 6,908 $ 7,044











Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 487 507

1,037 1,164 Purchased electric capacity 25 11

36 13 Purchased gas 121 90

605 524 Other operations and maintenance1 1,216 896

2,298 2,555 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 604 578

1,212 1,156 Other taxes 222 220

479 460 Total operating expenses 2,675 2,302

5,667 5,872











Income from operations 363 804

1,241 1,172











Other income2 377 500

744 46 Interest and related charges 518 398

571 830 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling









interests before income tax expense (benefit) 222 906

1,414 388











Income tax expense (benefit) (47) 37

165 (13)











Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 269 869

1,249 401











Net Income (Loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interests 26 (2,001)

54 (1,772)











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 295 $(1,132)

$ 1,303 $(1,371) Noncontrolling interests 10 37

10 68











Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 285 $(1,169)

$ 1,293 $(1,439)











Reported Income per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.90

$ 1.49 $ 0.35 Reported Income (Loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted 0.03 (2.42)

0.07 (2.18) Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.33 $ (1.52)

$ 1.56 $ (1.83) Average shares outstanding, diluted 806.6 839.4

806.3 838.8





1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges. 2) Includes earnings from equity method investees. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Unaudited









(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020

Change













REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 285

$(1,169)

$ 1,454















Pre-tax loss (income)2 474

2,448

(1,974)

Income tax2 (131)

(649)

518 Adjustments to reported earnings 343

1,799

(1,456)













OPERATING EARNINGS $ 628

$ 630

$ (2)

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 431

437

(6)

Gas Distribution 95

87

8

Dominion Energy South Carolina 84

75

9

Contracted Assets 104

72

32

Corporate and Other (86)

(41)

(45)



$ 628

$ 630

$ (2)



























Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 0.33

$ (1.52)

$ 1.85 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.43

2.25

(1.82) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.76

$ 0.73

$ 0.03

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 0.53

0.52

0.01

Gas Distribution 0.12

0.10

0.02

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.10

0.09

0.01

Contracted Assets 0.13

0.09

0.04

Corporate and Other (0.12)

(0.07)

(0.05)



$ 0.76

$ 0.73

$ 0.03













Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 806.6

839.4

















(millions, except earnings per share) Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

Change













REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,293

$(1,439)

$ 2,732















Pre-tax loss (income)2 322

3,713

(3,391)

Income tax2 (94)

(856)

762 Adjustments to reported earnings 228

2,857

(2,629)













OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1,521

$ 1,418

$ 103

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 865

866

(1)

Gas Distribution 346

311

35

Dominion Energy South Carolina 186

169

17

Contracted Assets 254

183

71

Corporate and Other (130)

(111)

(19)



$ 1,521

$ 1,418

$ 103













Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1.56

$ (1.83)

$ 3.39 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.28

3.48

(3.20) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.84

$ 1.65

$ 0.19

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 1.07

1.03

0.04

Gas Distribution 0.43

0.37

0.06

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.23

0.20

0.03

Contracted Assets 0.31

0.22

0.09

Corporate and Other (0.20)

(0.17)

(0.03)



$ 1.84

$ 1.65

$ 0.19













Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 806.3

838.8









1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, the fair value adjustments required for diluted reported earnings per share were $92 million and $64 million, respectively. During each quarter, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2021 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2021 Earnings (Six months ended June 30, 2021)

The $322 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2021 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$378 million of regulated other charges, including $266 million associated with the settlement of the South Carolina electric rate case, primarily for the write-off of regulatory assets for debt repurchased in 2019, and $77 million for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears pursuant to Virginia's 2021 budget process.

of regulated other charges, including associated with the settlement of the electric rate case, primarily for the write-off of regulatory assets for debt repurchased in 2019, and for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears pursuant to Virginia's 2021 budget process. $315 million net market benefit associated with nuclear decommissioning trusts and economic hedging activities.

net market benefit associated with nuclear decommissioning trusts and economic hedging activities. $119 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily for litigation charges.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily for litigation charges. $71 million charge for corporate office lease termination associated with workplace realignment.

charge for corporate office lease termination associated with workplace realignment. $68 million of storm damage and restoration costs associated with ice storms in Virginia Power's service territory, including additional costs in the second quarter of 2021.



(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 3 Reported earnings $1,008 $285 $0 $0 $1,293 Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) (152) 474 0 0 322 Income tax 37 (131) 0 0 (94)

(115) 343 0 0 228 Operating earnings $893 $628 $0 $0 $1,521 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 805.9 806.6 0.0 0.0 806.3 Reported earnings per share 2 $1.23 $0.33 $0.00 $0.00 $1.56 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 (0.14) 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.28 Operating earnings per share 2 $1.09 $0.76 $0.00 $0.00 $1.84











1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:

1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 Pre-tax loss (income):









Net gain on NDT funds (134) (194) 0 0 (328) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (278) 291 0 0 13 Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment (35) (30) 0 0 (65) Regulated other charges 100 278 0 0 378 Merger litigation and integration charges 71 48 0 0 119 Workplace realignment 71 0 0 0 71 Storm damage and restoration costs 51 17 0 0 68 Kewaunee decommissioning revision 0 44 0 0 44 Other 2 20 0 0 22













($152) $474 $0 $0 $322 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * 37 (131) 0 0 (94)













$37 ($131) $0 $0 ($94)





* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31 or for the three and six months ended June 30. During each quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in and of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers. $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge. $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $682 ($401) Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 (452) 4,120 Income tax (207) (649) (299) 442 (713)

1,058 1,799 560 (10) 3,407 Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $672 $3,006 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 812.8 831.0 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.82 ($0.57) Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 (0.01) 4.11 Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.81 $3.54











1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:











1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Pre-tax loss (income):









Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 (217) 2,403 Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 96 1,108 Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626 Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 88 238 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) (290) (335) Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) (140) (117) Other ** 1 34 89 11 135













$1,265 $2,448 $859 ($452) $4,120 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 442 (661) Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52)













($207) ($649) ($299) $442 ($713)





* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias. *** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2Q21 Earnings to 2Q20













Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (millions, except EPS) June 30,

June 30,



2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs 2020



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) $1,454 $1.85

$2,732 $3.39















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 (1,974)



(3,391)



Change in Income tax 1 518



762

Adjustments to reported earnings ($1,456) ($1.82)

($2,629) ($3.20)













Change in consolidated operating earnings ($2) $0.03

$103 $0.19













Dominion Energy Virginia











Regulated electric sales:











Weather $14 $0.02

$65 $0.08

Other (28) (0.03)

(40) (0.05)

Rider equity return 6 0.01

10 0.01

Electric capacity (8) (0.01)

(13) (0.02)

Planned outage costs (10) (0.01)

(14) (0.02)

Depreciation & amortization (5) (0.01)

(11) (0.01)

Renewable energy investment tax credits 36 0.04

4 0.01

Other (11) (0.02)

(2) 0.00

Share accretion

0.02



0.04

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($6) $0.01

($1) $0.04













Gas Distribution











Regulated gas sales:











Weather ($1) $0.00

$3 $0.00

Other 4 0.00

7 0.01

Rider Equity Return 10 0.01

21 0.03

Interest expense, net 7 0.01

16 0.02

Other (12) (0.01)

(12) (0.02)

Share accretion

0.01



0.02

Change in contribution to operating earnings $8 $0.02

$35 $0.06













Dominion Energy South Carolina











Regulated electric sales:











Weather $2 $0.00

$15 $0.02

Other 16 0.02

12 0.01

Regulated gas sales 1 0.00

5 0.01

Interest expense, net 4 0.00

6 0.01

Other (14) (0.01)

(21) (0.03)

Share accretion

0.00



0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings $9 $0.01

$17 $0.03













Contracted Assets











Margin $17 $0.02

$21 $0.02

Planned outage costs 23 0.03

25 0.03

Renewable energy investment tax credits (6) (0.01)

23 0.03

Other (2) 0.00

2 0.00

Share accretion

0.00



0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings $32 $0.04

$71 $0.09













Corporate and Other











Share accretion and other ($45) (0.05)

($19) ($0.03)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($45) ($0.05)

($19) ($0.03)



























Change in consolidated operating earnings ($2) $0.03

$103 $0.19













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 $1,456 $1.82

$2,629 $3.20













Change in consolidated reported earnings $1,454 $1.85

$2,732 $3.39





1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.

Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com. Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

