Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced unaudited reported earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $54 million ($0.05 per share) compared with net income of $449 million ($0.69 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were $619 million ($0.77 per share), compared with operating earnings of $560 million ($0.86 per share) for the same period in 2018. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was primarily attributable to charges related to SCANA merger integration and a voluntary retirement program.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

"Strong performance across our business units combined with favorable weather resulted in operating earnings per share above the midpoint of our quarterly guidance range. Adjusted for normal weather, quarterly results were at the midpoint of our guidance representing solid execution for the quarter.

"Year-to-date results and our second half outlook are supportive of our existing 2019 operating earnings guidance range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share.

"During the quarter we continued to take steps to execute on our five-year growth capital plan of approximately $26 billion including commencing the construction of our $300 million offshore wind pilot project located off the coast of Virginia and narrowing the site-selection process for our proposed pumped storage facility in Southwest Virginia. These, and other similar regulated investment programs, will ensure that our customers enjoy affordable, reliable and increasingly low-carbon sources of energy for decades to come.

"We were also pleased, though not surprised, that many of our state regulated utility service areas were ranked in the top 10 of a prominent national survey of the top states for business, including Virginia, which was ranked No. 1. We continue to believe that our high-quality regulated operations offer investors a differentiated exposure to the very best environments for infrastructure growth."

Third-quarter operating earnings guidance

Dominion Energy expects third quarter operating earnings in the range of $1.00 to $1.20 per share, compared to third-quarter 2018 operating earnings of $1.15 per share. Positive drivers include growth from regulated investment across electric and gas utility programs, O&M control initiatives, and the contribution from the Southeast Energy Group. The company expects negative drivers for the quarter to include the impact of 2018 asset sales, share issuances, timing of farmouts, and a return to normal weather.

Conference call today

The company will host its second-quarter earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Management will discuss second-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community.

Domestic callers should dial (866) 710-1079. International callers should dial (334) 323-0520. The passcode for the conference call is "Dominion." Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning about 2 p.m. ET July 31 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET Aug. 7. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing (877) 919-4059. International callers should dial (334) 323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 72677184. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day July 31.

Important note to investors regarding operating and reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 80 percent by 2050 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings third-quarter and full-year 2019 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including proposed carbon regulations; cost of environmental compliance; changes in enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for other acquisitions and divestitures; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; and the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Operating Revenue

$ 3,970

$ 3,088

$ 7,828

$ 6,554 Operating Expenses















Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases

718

623

1,509

1,367 Purchased electric capacity

24

23

63

37 Purchased gas

227

64

957

404 Other operations and maintenance1

1,595

1,007

3,432

1,803 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

661

463

1,312

961 Other taxes

284

166

576

365 Total operating expenses

3,509

2,346

7,849

4,937 Income (loss) from operations

461

742

(21)

1,617 Other income

92

185

480

285 Interest and related charges

452

361

921

675 Income (loss) from operations including noncontrolling interests

before income tax expense

101

566

(462)

1,227 Income tax expense

43

88

157

223 Net Income (Loss) Including Noncontrolling Interests

58

478

(619)

1,004 Noncontrolling Interests

4

29

7

52 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Dominion Energy

$ 54

$ 449

$ (626)

$ 952 Earnings Per Common Share















Net income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy - Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.69

$ (0.78)

$ 1.46 Net income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy - Diluted

0.05

0.69

(0.78)

1.46

















1)Includes impairment of assets and other charges.

































* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are



an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

















Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

































Unaudited



















(millions, except earnings per share) Three months ended June 30,













2019

2018

Change





























REPORTED EARNINGS 1





$ 54

$ 449

$ (395)































Pre-tax loss (income) 2 656

145

511







Income tax 2 (91)

(34)

(57)





Adjustments to reported earnings 565

111

454





























OPERATING EARNINGS $ 619

$ 560

$ 59







By segment:

















Power Delivery 156

145

11







Power Generation 250

276

(26)







Gas Infrastructure 247

249

(2)







Southeast Energy 3 82

-

82







Corporate and Other (116)

(110)

(6)













$ 619

$ 560

$ 59





























Earnings Per Share (EPS):















REPORTED EARNINGS 1





$ 0.05

$ 0.69

$ (0.64)





Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.72

0.17

0.55





OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.77

$ 0.86

$ (0.09)







By segment:

















Power Delivery 0.20

0.23

(0.03)







Power Generation 0.31

0.42

(0.11)







Gas Infrastructure 0.31

0.38

(0.07)







Southeast Energy 3 0.10

-

0.10







Corporate and Other (0.15)

(0.17)

0.02













$ 0.77

$ 0.86

$ (0.09)





























Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 802.6

653.1

































(millions, except earnings per share) Six months ended June 30,













2019

2018

Change





























REPORTED EARNINGS 1





$ (626)

$ 952

$ (1,578)































Pre-tax loss (income) 2

2,296

450

1,846







Income tax 2

(178)

(101)

(77)





Adjustments to reported earnings 2,118

349

1,769





























OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1,492

$ 1,301

$ 191







By segment:

















Power Delivery 311

301

10







Power Generation 558

624

(66)







Gas Infrastructure 606

576

30







Southeast Energy 3 214

-

214







Corporate and Other (197)

(200)

3













$ 1,492

$ 1,301

$ 191





























Earnings Per Share (EPS):















REPORTED EARNINGS 1





$ (0.78)

$ 1.46

$ (2.24)





Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 2.65

0.54

2.11





OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.87

$ 2.00

$ (0.13)







By segment:

















Power Delivery 0.39

0.46

(0.07)







Power Generation 0.70

0.96

(0.26)







Gas Infrastructure 0.76

0.88

(0.12)







Southeast Energy 3 0.27

-

0.27







Corporate and Other (0.25)

(0.30)

0.05













$ 1.87

$ 2.00

$ (0.13)





























Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 797.8

651.8



































1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



















2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find





















"GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors .



















3) New operating segment established in January 2019, in connection with Dominion Energy's merger with SCANA.





















Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Six months ended June 30, 2019)

The $2.3 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.0 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $423 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $112 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $278 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $758 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $336 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion also recorded $198 million after-tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 20193

Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54



($626)

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,640 656



2,296

Income tax (87) (91)



(178)





1,553 565



2,118

Operating earnings $873 $619



$1,492

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.6



797.8

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.05



($0.78)

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.96 0.72



2.65

Operating earnings per share 2 $1.10 $0.77



$1.87

















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):











Merger and integration-related costs 1,429 542



1,971

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 211



758

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0



(113)

Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83)



(336)

Other 30 (14)



16





















$1,640 $656



$2,296

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (255) (91)



(346)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0



198

Other (30) 0



(30)





















($87) ($91)



($178)



















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting

purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its

estimated annual effective tax rate.



























2)The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impacts, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible

preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the six months ended June 30. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for

diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. See Form 10-Q for additional information.







3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2018 Operating Earnings to Reported Earnings

2018 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2018)

The $201 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2018 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$759 million net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer.

net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer. $219 million impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets.

impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets. $215 million charge associated with Virginia legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers.

charge associated with legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers. $170 million net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds. $124 million charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant.

charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant. $81 million charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in April.

charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of legislation in April. $74 million of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our Virginia service territory.

of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our service territory. $37 million of transaction and transition costs associated with the Dominion Energy Questar combination and the acquisition of SCANA Corporation.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 20182 Reported earnings $503 $449 $854 $641 $2,447 Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) 305 145 (199) (50) 201 Income tax expense (benefit) (67) (34) 103 1 3



238 111 (96) (49) 204 Operating earnings $741 $560 $758 $592 $2,651 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 650.5 653.1 654.9 660.9 654.9 Reported earnings per share $0.77 $0.69 $1.30 $0.97 $3.74 Adjustments to reported earnings (after-tax) 0.37 0.17 (0.15) (0.08) 0.31 Operating earnings per share $1.14 $0.86 $1.15 $0.89 $4.05













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:











1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 2018 Pre-tax loss (income):









Sale of non-core assets



(70) (689) (759) Impairment of gathering & processing assets





219 219 Impact of Virginia rate legislation 215





215 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 43 (50) (149) 326 170 FERC-regulated plant disallowance

122 2

124 Future ash pond and landfill closure costs

81



81 Storm costs 31



43 74 Merger-related transaction and transition costs 16 9 3 9 37 Other

(17) 15 42 40

















$305 $145 ($199) ($50) $201 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (67) (34) 38 11 (52) Re-measurement of Deferred Tax balances **



47 (1) 46 Valuation Allowance ***



18 (9) 9



($67) ($34) $103 $1 $3















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes,

such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated

annual effective tax rate.













** During 2018, the Companies recorded further adjustments to deferred taxes in accordance with recently released tax reform guidance and to revise estimates made at year-end 2017.













*** In 3Q18, a valuation allowance was established against the portion of a deferred tax asset associated with the non-core assets that was no longer projected of being utilized to offset future taxable income. In 4Q18, the amount was adjusted based on management's assessment that it is more-likely-than-not that a portion of the deferred tax asset would be realized in 2018, to reduce tax expense associated with the sale.













2) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference.











Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2Q19 Earnings to 2Q18























Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (millions, except EPS) June 30,

June 30,



2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($395) ($0.64)

($1,578) ($2.24)















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 511



1,846



Change in Income tax 1 (57)



(77)

Adjustments to reported earnings $454 $0.55

$1,769 $2.11













Change in consolidated operating earnings $59 ($0.09)

$191 ($0.13)













Power Delivery











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($1) —

($9) ($0.01)

Other 2 —

5 0.01

Rider investment 11 0.02

23 0.04

Other (1) (0.01)

(9) (0.02)

Share dilution — (0.04)

— (0.09)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $11 ($0.03)

$10 ($0.07)













Power Generation











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($3) —

($19) ($0.03)

Other (2) —

(6) (0.01)

Electric capacity 8 0.01

(3) —

Planned outage costs (30) (0.05)

(35) (0.05)

Sale of merchant generation facilities (19) (0.03)

(33) (0.05)

Other 20 0.03

30 0.04

Share dilution

(0.07)



(0.16)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($26) ($0.11)

($66) ($0.26)













Gas Infrastructure











Cove Point $36 $0.06

$148 $0.23

Farmout transactions (4) (0.01)

(36) (0.05)

Interest (14) (0.02)

(64) (0.10)

Other (20) (0.03)

(18) (0.03)

Share dilution

(0.07)



(0.17)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($2) ($0.07)

$30 ($0.12)













Southeast Energy $82 $0.10

$214 $0.27













Corporate and Other











Share dilution and other ($6) $0.02

$3 $0.05

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($6) $0.02

$3 $0.05



























Change in consolidated operating earnings $59 ($0.09)

$191 ($0.13)













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($454) ($0.55)

($1,769) ($2.11)













Change in consolidated reported earnings ($395) ($0.64)

($1,578) ($2.24)



























1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.





Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's



website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors.









Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding











SOURCE Dominion Energy

