Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net loss determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $1.2 billion ($1.41 per share) compared with a net gain of $54 million ($0.05 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020, were $706 million ($0.82 per share), compared with operating earnings of $619 million ($0.77 per share) for the same period in 2019. The company estimates that its second-quarter 2020 operating earnings were negatively impacted by $0.03 per share due to worse than normal weather in its utility service territories.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to impairment-related charges associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header projects and net gains on our nuclear decommissioning trust funds. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to charges related to SCANA merger commitments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Operating earnings guidance

Dominion Energy expects third-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.85 to $1.05 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2020 operating earnings guidance range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019











Operating Revenue $ 3,585 $ 3,970

$ 8,081 $ 7,828











Operating Expenses







` Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 505 718

1,173 1,509 Purchased electric capacity 11 24

13 63 Purchased gas 74 227

501 957 Other operations and maintenance 1 1,526 1,595

3,337 3,432 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 673 661

1,346 1,312 Other taxes 256 284

540 576 Total operating expenses 3,045 3,509

6,910 7,849











Income (loss) from operations 540 461

1,171 (21)











Other income (expense)2 (1,779) 92

(2,178) 480 Interest and related charges 449 452

939 921 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling









interests before income tax expense (benefit) (1,688) 101

(1,946) (462)











Income tax expense (benefit) (556) 43

(575) 157











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (1,132) 58

(1,371) (619)











Noncontrolling interests 37 4

68 7











Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ (1,169) $ 54

$ (1,439) $ (626)











Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (1.41) $ 0.05

$ (1.75) $ (0.78) Average shares outstanding, diluted 839.4 802.6

838.8 797.8 1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges. 2) Includes earnings (loss) from equity method investees.

* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30,



2020

2019

Change

REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (1,169)

$ 54

$ (1,223)















Pre-tax loss (income)2 2,568

656

1,912

Income tax2 (693)

(91)

(602) Adjustments to reported earnings 1,875

565

1,310













OPERATING EARNINGS $ 706

$ 619

$ 87

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 437

393

44

Gas Transmission & Storage 184

177

7

Gas Distribution 87

66

21

Dominion Energy South Carolina 75

95

(20)

Contracted Generation 21

13

8

Corporate and Other (98)

(125)

27



$ 706

$ 619

$ 87













Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ (1.41)

$ 0.05

$ (1.46) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 2.23

0.72

1.51 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.82

$ 0.77

$ 0.05

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 0.52

0.49

0.03

Gas Transmission & Storage 0.22

0.22

-

Gas Distribution 0.10

0.08

0.02

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.09

0.12

(0.03)

Contracted Generation 0.03

0.02

0.01

Corporate and Other (0.14)

(0.16)

0.02



$ 0.82

$ 0.77

$ 0.05













Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 839.4

802.6

















(millions, except earnings per share) Six months ended June 30,



2020

2019

Change













REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (1,439)

$ (626)

$ (813)















Pre-tax loss (income)2 3,990

2,296

1,694

Income tax2 (914)

(178)

(736) Adjustments to reported earnings 3,076

2,118

958













OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1,637

$ 1,492

$ 145

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 866

754

112

Gas Transmission & Storage 405

399

6

Gas Distribution 312

271

41

Dominion Energy South Carolina 169

166

3

Contracted Generation 80

115

(35)

Corporate and Other (195)

(213)

18



$ 1,637

$ 1,492

$ 145













Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (1.75)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.97) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 3.66

2.65

1.01 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.91

$ 1.87

$ 0.04

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 1.03

0.95

0.08

Gas Transmission & Storage 0.48

0.50

(0.02)

Gas Distribution 0.37

0.34

0.03

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.20

0.21

(0.01)

Contracted Generation 0.10

0.14

(0.04)

Corporate and Other (0.27)

(0.27)

-



$ 1.91

$ 1.87

$ 0.04













Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 838.8

797.8























1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation"

in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in

June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months

ended June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported

earnings per share was $13 million. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter

associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in

December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Operating Earnings to Reported Earnings

2020 Earnings (Six months ended June 30, 2020)

The $4.0 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.8 billion charge relating to the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and related Supply Header project.

charge relating to the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and related Supply Header project. $812 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia .

of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in . $145 million net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $0 $0 ($1,439) Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income)

1,422 2,568 0 0 3,990 Income tax (221) (693) 0 0 (914)



1,201 1,875 0 0 3,076 Operating earnings $931 $706 $0 $0 $1,637 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 0.0 0.0 838.8 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.41) $0.00 $0.00 ($1.75) Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.43 2.23 0.00 0.00 3.66 Operating earnings per share 2 $1.09 $0.82 $0.00 $0.00 $1.91













1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:











1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Pre-tax loss (income):









Cancellation of Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header projects 0 2,801 0 0 2,801 Regulated asset retirements 768 44 0 0 812 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) 0 0 145 Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 0 0 73 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 33 37 0 0 70 Liability management and financing 31 18 0 0 49 Allowance for credit risk on customer accounts * 0 22 0 0 22 Other 1 17 0 0 18

















$1,422 $2,568 $0 $0 $3,990 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ** (238) (693) 0 0 (931) Other 17 0 0 0 17

















($221) ($693) $0 $0 ($914)

* Represents estimate of future unrecoverable amounts from customers driven by economic and other factors related to the effects of COVID-19, including suspension of disconnections.









** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.









2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31 and June 30. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.











Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Operating Earnings to Reported Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $2.6 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $427 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $112 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $783 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,009 $1,358

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,640 656 131 193 2,620

Income tax (87) (91) (139) (214) (531)





1,553 565 (8) (21) 2,089

Operating earnings $873 $619 $967 $988 $3,447

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.6 813.0 826.3 808.9

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.05 $1.17 $1.21 $1.62

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.96 0.72 0.01 (0.03) 2.62

Operating earnings per share 2 $1.10 $0.77 $1.18 $1.18 $4.24

















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):











Merger and integration-related costs 1,429 542 60 378 2,409

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 211 47 (22) 783

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113)

Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553)

Other 30 (14) 52 26 94





















$1,640 $656 $131 $193 $2,620

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (255) (91) (139) (226) (711)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194

Other (30) 0 0 16 (14)





















($87) ($91) ($139) ($214) ($531)

















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.

2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities

entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share

calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share

calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B

preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.







3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.



Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2Q20 Earnings to 2Q19























Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (millions, except EPS) June 30,

June 30,



2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($1,223) ($1.46)

($813) ($0.97)















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 1,912



1,694



Change in Income tax 1 (602)



(736)

Adjustments to reported earnings $1,310 $1.51

$958 $1.01













Change in consolidated operating earnings $87 $0.05

$145 $0.04













Dominion Energy Virginia











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($22) ($0.03)

($48) ($0.06)

Other (15) (0.02)

(11) (0.01)

Rate adjustment clause equity return 32 0.04

55 0.07

Electric capacity 9 0.01

33 0.04

Select operations and maintenance expense2 32 0.04

53 0.06

Depreciation & amortization 9 0.01

21 0.02

Renewable energy investment tax credits (10) (0.01)

19 0.02

Other 9 0.01

(10) (0.01)

Share dilution

(0.02)



(0.05)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $44 $0.03

$112 $0.08













Gas Transmission & Storage











Noncontrolling interest ($24) (0.03)

($44) ($0.06)

Select operations and maintenance expense2 6 0.01

9 0.01

Interest expense, net 23 0.03

49 0.06

Other 2 0.00

(8) 0.00

Share dilution

(0.01)



(0.03)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $7 $0.00

$6 ($0.02)













Gas Distribution











Regulated gas sales:











Weather $3 0.00

($2) $0.00

Other 1 0.00

12 0.01

Select operations and maintenance expense2 8 0.01

12 0.02

Interest expense, net 5 0.01

11 0.01

Other 4 0.00

8 0.01

Share dilution

0.00



(0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $21 $0.02

$41 $0.03













Dominion Energy South Carolina











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($23) ($0.03)

($14) ($0.02)

Other (4) 0.00

1 0.00

Regulated gas sales 2 0.00

6 0.01

Interest expense, net 2 0.00

10 0.01

Other 3 0.01

0 0.00

Share dilution

(0.01)



(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($20) ($0.03)

$3 ($0.01)













Contracted Generation











Margin ($6) ($0.01)

($50) ($0.06)

Select operations and maintenance expense2 8 0.01

8 0.01

Renewable energy investment tax credits 7 0.01

7 0.01

Other (1) 0.00

0 0.00

Share dilution

0.00



0.00

Change in contribution to operating earnings $8 $0.01

($35) ($0.04)













Corporate and Other











Share dilution and other $27 $0.02

$18 $0.00

Change in contribution to operating earnings $27 $0.02

$18 $0.00



























Change in consolidated operating earnings $87 $0.05

$145 $0.04













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($1,310) ($1.51)

($958) ($1.01)













Change in consolidated reported earnings ($1,223) ($1.46)

($813) ($0.97)



























1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.



Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's

website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors.









2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Generation segment).

Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding











SOURCE Dominion Energy