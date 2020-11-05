Dominion Energy Announces Third-Quarter Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced unaudited reported earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, of $356 million ($0.41 per share) compared with a net income of $975 million ($1.17 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, were $916 million ($1.08 per share), compared to operating earnings of $946 million ($1.15 per share) for the same period in 2019. The company estimates that its third-quarter 2020 operating earnings were positively impacted by $0.04 per share due to better-than-normal weather in its utility service areas.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was primarily attributable to the recognition of a customer credit reinvestment offset for the benefit of customers in Virginia, charges associated with long-term contracted renewable portfolio outside the company's core service areas and net gains on nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.73 to $0.87 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2020 operating earnings guidance range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share and expects weather-normal operating EPS for 2020 to be above the guidance range midpoint.

The company also affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income* Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019











Operating Revenue $ 3,607 $ 3,782

$ 10,651 $ 10,506











Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 594 769

1,758 2,250 Purchased electric capacity 23 11

36 74 Purchased gas 37 158

561 1,120 Other operations and maintenance1 2,128 952

4,683 4,043 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 595 586

1,751 1,713 Other taxes 203 202

663 698 Total operating expenses 3,580 2,678

9,452 9,898











Income from operations 27 1,104

1,199 608











Other income 281 129

327 526 Interest and related charges 306 370

1,136 1,133 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling









interests before income tax expense (benefit) 2 863

390 1











Income tax expense (benefit) (110) (84)

(123) 161











Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 112 947

513 (160)











Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interests 19 38

(1,753) 526











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 131 $ 985

$ (1,240) $ 366 Noncontrolling interests (225) 10

(157) 17











Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 356 $ 975

$ (1,083) $ 349











Reported Income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations - diluted $ 0.42 $ 1.12

$ 0.83 $ (0.22) Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued

operations - diluted (0.01) 0.05

(2.21) 0.64 Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.41 $ 1.17

$ (1.38) $ 0.42 Average shares outstanding, diluted 833.8 813.0

837.1 802.9



1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges.



* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.























Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings































Unaudited

















(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30,











2020

2019

Change

























REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 356

$ 975

$ (619)



























Pre-tax loss (income)2 859

(21)

880





Income tax2 (299)

(8)

(291)



Adjustments to reported earnings 560

(29)

589

























OPERATING EARNINGS $ 916

$ 946

$ (30)





By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia 613

629

(16)





Gas Distribution 64

43

21





Dominion Energy South Carolina 157

166

(9)





Contracted Assets 112

86

26





Corporate and Other (30)

22

(52)











$ 916

$ 946

$ (30)

























Earnings Per Share (EPS):3













REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 0.41

$ 1.17

$ (0.76)



Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.67

(0.02)

0.69



OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.08

$ 1.15

$ (0.07)





By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia 0.74

0.77

(0.03)





Gas Distribution 0.08

0.05

0.03





Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.19

0.20

(0.01)





Contracted Assets 0.13

0.11

0.02





Corporate and Other (0.06)

0.02

(0.08)











$ 1.08

$ 1.15

$ (0.07)

























Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 833.8

813.0





























(millions, except earnings per share) Nine months ended September 30,











2020

2019

Change

























REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (1,083)

$ 349

$ (1,432)



























Pre-tax loss (income)2

4,572

1,967

2,605





Income tax2

(1,155)

(293)

(862)



Adjustments to reported earnings 3,417

1,674

1,743

























OPERATING EARNINGS $ 2,334

$ 2,023

$ 311





By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia 1,479

1,383

96





Gas Distribution 375

314

61





Dominion Energy South Carolina 326

332

(6)





Contracted Assets 295

296

(1)





Corporate and Other (141)

(302)

161











$ 2,334

$ 2,023

$ 311

























Earnings Per Share (EPS):3













REPORTED EARNINGS1



$ (1.38)

$ 0.42

$ (1.80)



Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 4.11

2.09

2.02



OPERATING EARNINGS $ 2.73

$ 2.51

$ 0.22





By segment:















Dominion Energy Virginia 1.77

1.72

0.05





Gas Distribution 0.45

0.39

0.06





Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.39

0.41

(0.02)





Contracted Assets 0.35

0.37

(0.02)





Corporate and Other (0.23)

(0.38)

0.15











$ 2.73

$ 2.51

$ 0.22

























Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 837.1

802.9













1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $28 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. No adjustments were necessary for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Nine months ended September 30, 2020)

The $4.6 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.6 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. $812 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $200 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset for Virginia utility customers.

of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in and of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset for utility customers. $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.



















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 3

Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $0 ($1,083)



Adjustments to reported earnings 1:













Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 0 4,572



Income tax (207) (649) (299) 0 (1,155)







1,058 1,799 560 0 3,417



Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $0 $2,334



Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 0.0 837.1



Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.00 ($1.38)



Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 0.00 4.11



Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.00 $2.73





















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:

















1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020



Pre-tax loss (income):













Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 0 2,620



Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 0 1,012



Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626



Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 0 150



Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) 0 (45)



Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62



Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) 0 23



Other ** 1 34 89 0 124

























$1,265 $2,448 $859 $0 $4,572



Income tax expense (benefit):













Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 0 (1,103)



Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52)

























($207) ($649) ($299) $0 ($1,155)



* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Includes social justice commitments, allowance for credit risk on customer accounts and Tropical Storm Isaias. *** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2)The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31 or for the three months ended September 30. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the nine months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $28 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3)YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $2.0 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.

of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,009 $1,358

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,484 504 (21) (24) 1,943

Income tax (111) (174) (8) (133) (426)





1,373 330 (29) (157) 1,517

Operating earnings $693 $384 $946 $852 $2,875

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.5 813.0 826.3 808.9

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.07 $1.17 $1.21 $1.62

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.73 0.41 (0.02) (0.19) 1.91

Operating earnings per share 2 $0.87 $0.48 $1.15 $1.02 $3.53

















1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):











Merger and integration-related costs 1,428 497 59 376 2,360

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 197 47 (22) 769

Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (154) (117) (125) (216) (612)

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113)

Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553)

Other 29 10 26 27 92





















$1,484 $504 ($21) ($24) $1,943

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ** (279) (174) (8) (145) (606)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194

Other (30) 0 0 16 (14)





















($111) ($174) ($8) ($133) ($426)

















* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2)The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 3Q20 Earnings to 3Q19



























Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(millions, except EPS) September 30,

September 30,





2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019





Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease)

Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS

















Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($619) ($0.76)

($1,432) ($1.80)



















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 880



2,605





Change in Income tax 1 (291)



(862)



Adjustments to reported earnings $589 $0.69

$1,743 $2.02

















Change in consolidated operating earnings ($30) ($0.07)

$311 $0.22

















Dominion Energy Virginia













Regulated electric sales:













Weather ($2) $0.00

($50) ($0.06)



Other (7) (0.01)

(18) (0.02)



Rate adjustment clause equity return 21 0.03

76 0.09



Electric capacity (6) (0.01)

27 0.04



Select operations and maintenance expense2 (1) 0.00

47 0.06



Depreciation & amortization 12 0.02

33 0.04



Renewable energy investment tax credits (29) (0.04)

(10) (0.01)



Other (4) 0.00

(9) (0.01)



Share dilution

(0.02)



(0.08)



Change in contribution to operating earnings ($16) ($0.03)

$96 $0.05

















Gas Distribution













Regulated gas sales:













Weather $0 0.00

($2) ($0.00)



Other (2) (0.00)

10 0.01



Select operations and maintenance expense2 0 0.00

12 0.02



Interest expense, net 14 0.02

25 0.03



Other 9 0.01

16 0.02



Share dilution

0.00



(0.02)



Change in contribution to operating earnings $21 $0.03

$61 $0.06

















Dominion Energy South Carolina













Regulated electric sales:













Weather ($9) ($0.01)

($23) ($0.03)



Other 15 0.02

16 0.02



Regulated gas sales 2 0.00

8 0.01



Interest expense, net 11 0.01

21 0.03



Other (28) (0.03)

(28) (0.03)



Share dilution

0.00



(0.02)



Change in contribution to operating earnings ($9) ($0.01)

($6) ($0.02)

















Contracted Assets













Margin $32 $0.03

($11) ($0.02)



Select operations and maintenance expense2 (7) (0.01)

1 0.00



Renewable energy investment tax credits 0 0.00

7 0.01



Interest expense, net 3 0.00

10 0.01



Other (2) 0.00

(8) (0.01)



Share dilution

0.00



(0.01)



Change in contribution to operating earnings $26 $0.02

($1) ($0.02)

















Corporate and Other













Share dilution and other ($52) ($0.08)

$161 $0.15



Change in contribution to operating earnings ($52) ($0.08)

$161 $0.15

































Change in consolidated operating earnings ($30) ($0.07)

$311 $0.22

















Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($589) ($0.69)

($1,743) ($2.02)

















Change in consolidated reported earnings ($619) ($0.76)

($1,432) ($1.80)





















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.

Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors. 2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses. Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

