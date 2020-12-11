Dominion Energy, BrightSuite Partner with Sun Tribe to Bring Solar to 21 Schools Across Virginia
- Over their lifetime the projects will help schools offset the equivalent of more than 310,000 tons of carbon dioxide
- Environmental impact equals planting more than 4.7 million tree seedlings over a decade or taking more than 60,000 cars off the road for a year
- Financing, due diligence, and compliance expertise were provided by BrightSuite with Sun Tribe delivering development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance services for the solar systems
Dec 11, 2020, 09:28 ET
RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one schools across Virginia are reducing their carbon footprints by powering their operations with solar energy through a partnership between BrightSuite Solar, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, and Sun Tribe. This partnership brings together two of Virginia's leading renewable energy companies and their expertise in financing and installation to help school divisions meet their clean energy goals.
The solar arrays at schools in Arlington, Fluvanna, Hanover, King William, Newport News, Powhatan and Virginia Beach are being installed in partnership with Sun Tribe, and in total will generate more than 11 megawatts of solar energy at peak output.
Solar panels are installed either atop school buildings or ground-mounted on school property and provide renewable energy to fulfill a portion of the energy supply needs of the schools while reducing their electric utility bills through the Commonwealth's net metering program using financing provided by BrightSuite. Under the power purchase agreements, the school divisions pay no upfront cost and receive long term energy cost certainty and savings. Students and educators will have access to educational programming that utilizes their solar systems – introducing the Commonwealth's youngest learners to foundational scientific concepts, broadening access to STEM, and raising awareness about renewable career pathways.
"We are very excited to be able to partner with these schools to help them meet their renewable energy goals by lowering their carbon footprint and providing long-term cost savings," said Todd Headlee, Director of Customer Energy Solutions, Dominion Energy. "We know schools, municipalities, and businesses are looking for renewable and sustainable energy options, and BrightSuite Solar is here to help customers find the solution that works best for them."
"It's clear why there's so much demand for solar: these projects prove that a brighter, cleaner future for every community in Virginia is possible when we work together," said Devin Welch, CEO of Sun Tribe Solar. "At a moment when educational leaders throughout the Commonwealth are grappling with significant budget challenges while also looking for creative ways to engage with their students, more and more school divisions are embracing this opportunity to save money while bringing real-life science into the classroom."
The schools with projects currently underway include:
|
School
|
City/County
|
Capacity (KW DC)
|
System
|
Alice West Fleet Elementary School
|
Arlington
|
582
|
Rooftop
|
Carysbrook Elementary School
|
Fluvanna
|
582
|
Ground-mount
|
Central Elementary School
|
Fluvanna
|
192
|
Rooftop
|
Fluvanna County High School
|
Fluvanna
|
1090
|
Rooftop
|
Fluvanna Middle School
|
Fluvanna
|
1063
|
Ground-mount
|
West Central Primary School
|
Fluvanna
|
410
|
Ground-mount
|
Cool Spring Elementary School
|
Hanover
|
267
|
Rooftop
|
Hanover High School
|
Hanover
|
563
|
Rooftop
|
Laurel Meadow Elementary School
|
Hanover
|
356
|
Rooftop
|
Oak Knoll Middle School
|
Hanover
|
667
|
Rooftop
|
Acquinton Elementary School
|
King William
|
848
|
Ground-mount
|
Cool Springs Primary School
|
King William
|
665
|
Ground-mount
|
Gatewood P.E.E.P
|
Newport News
|
214
|
Rooftop
|
Flat Rock Elementary School
|
Powhatan
|
251
|
Rooftop
|
Pocahontas Elementary School
|
Powhatan
|
401
|
Rooftop
|
Powhatan Elementary School
|
Powhatan
|
450
|
Rooftop
|
Powhatan Middle School
|
Powhatan
|
511
|
Rooftop
|
Ocean Lakes Elementary School
|
Virginia Beach
|
412
|
Rooftop
|
Princess Anne Middle School
|
Virginia Beach
|
701
|
Rooftop
|
Renaissance Academy
|
Virginia Beach
|
892
|
Rooftop
|
Thoroughgood Elementary School
|
Virginia Beach
|
166
|
Rooftop
Since 2019, BrightSuite Solar has helped businesses and governments achieve their sustainability goals by providing customers with low-cost renewable energy solutions. By pairing Dominion Energy's industry expertise and commitment to a cleaner energy future with a select network of leading Virginia based solar companies, BrightSuite Solar provides customers with turnkey solar solutions at no upfront cost.
BrightSuite Solar provides guidance throughout the process, including navigating Power Purchase Agreements (when applicable), design, financing, installation and interconnection. To learn more, visit www.brightsuite.com/solar.
With these 21 locations, Dominion Energy now has solar panels installed at 48 schools across the Commonwealth through both BrightSuite solar and its educational Solar for Students program.
About BrightSuite Solar
BrightSuite brings innovative technologies and services to customers to help them meet sustainability and renewable energy goals. BrightSuite is an unregulated affiliate of Virginia Electric and Power Company ("Virginia Power") but is not the same company nor part of the regulated services offered by Virginia Power. Participation in any BrightSuite offerings will not affect the price, availability, or terms of service from Virginia Power. For more information, visit www.brightsuite.com.
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
About Sun Tribe
With nearly 80 employees, over 100 projects completed or under development, and an award-winning track record of innovation and implementation, Sun Tribe – an Inc. 500 company – is one of the fastest growing clean energy companies in the United States. Thanks to an experienced, in-house team of development, engineering, financial, regulatory, procurement, and construction experts, Sun Tribe serves as a comprehensive energy advisory and delivery company for our client-partners.
Whether building the first solar array to sit on an abandoned coal mine in Virginia's history, powering the first 100 percent on-site solar school district in the United States, installing solar on flagship state government buildings, or working with Fortune 200 companies to help meet their sustainability goals, Sun Tribe specializes in creating a brighter energy future through long-lasting, sustainable partnerships.
Sun Tribe is proudly headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
SOURCE Dominion Energy