Dominion Energy, BrightSuite Partner with Sun Tribe to Bring Solar to 21 Schools Across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one schools across Virginia are reducing their carbon footprints by powering their operations with solar energy through a partnership between BrightSuite Solar, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, and Sun Tribe. This partnership brings together two of Virginia's leading renewable energy companies and their expertise in financing and installation to help school divisions meet their clean energy goals.

The solar arrays at schools in Arlington, Fluvanna, Hanover, King William, Newport News, Powhatan and Virginia Beach are being installed in partnership with Sun Tribe, and in total will generate more than 11 megawatts of solar energy at peak output.

Solar panels are installed either atop school buildings or ground-mounted on school property and provide renewable energy to fulfill a portion of the energy supply needs of the schools while reducing their electric utility bills through the Commonwealth's net metering program using financing provided by BrightSuite. Under the power purchase agreements, the school divisions pay no upfront cost and receive long term energy cost certainty and savings. Students and educators will have access to educational programming that utilizes their solar systems – introducing the Commonwealth's youngest learners to foundational scientific concepts, broadening access to STEM, and raising awareness about renewable career pathways.

"We are very excited to be able to partner with these schools to help them meet their renewable energy goals by lowering their carbon footprint and providing long-term cost savings," said Todd Headlee, Director of Customer Energy Solutions, Dominion Energy. "We know schools, municipalities, and businesses are looking for renewable and sustainable energy options, and BrightSuite Solar is here to help customers find the solution that works best for them."

"It's clear why there's so much demand for solar: these projects prove that a brighter, cleaner future for every community in Virginia is possible when we work together," said Devin Welch, CEO of Sun Tribe Solar. "At a moment when educational leaders throughout the Commonwealth are grappling with significant budget challenges while also looking for creative ways to engage with their students, more and more school divisions are embracing this opportunity to save money while bringing real-life science into the classroom."

The schools with projects currently underway include:

School City/County Capacity (KW DC) System Alice West Fleet Elementary School Arlington 582 Rooftop Carysbrook Elementary School Fluvanna 582 Ground-mount Central Elementary School Fluvanna 192 Rooftop Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna 1090 Rooftop Fluvanna Middle School Fluvanna 1063 Ground-mount West Central Primary School Fluvanna 410 Ground-mount Cool Spring Elementary School Hanover 267 Rooftop Hanover High School Hanover 563 Rooftop Laurel Meadow Elementary School Hanover 356 Rooftop Oak Knoll Middle School Hanover 667 Rooftop Acquinton Elementary School King William 848 Ground-mount Cool Springs Primary School King William 665 Ground-mount Gatewood P.E.E.P Newport News 214 Rooftop Flat Rock Elementary School Powhatan 251 Rooftop Pocahontas Elementary School Powhatan 401 Rooftop Powhatan Elementary School Powhatan 450 Rooftop Powhatan Middle School Powhatan 511 Rooftop Ocean Lakes Elementary School Virginia Beach 412 Rooftop Princess Anne Middle School Virginia Beach 701 Rooftop Renaissance Academy Virginia Beach 892 Rooftop Thoroughgood Elementary School Virginia Beach 166 Rooftop

Since 2019, BrightSuite Solar has helped businesses and governments achieve their sustainability goals by providing customers with low-cost renewable energy solutions. By pairing Dominion Energy's industry expertise and commitment to a cleaner energy future with a select network of leading Virginia based solar companies, BrightSuite Solar provides customers with turnkey solar solutions at no upfront cost.

BrightSuite Solar provides guidance throughout the process, including navigating Power Purchase Agreements (when applicable), design, financing, installation and interconnection. To learn more, visit www.brightsuite.com/solar.

With these 21 locations, Dominion Energy now has solar panels installed at 48 schools across the Commonwealth through both BrightSuite solar and its educational Solar for Students program.

About BrightSuite Solar

BrightSuite brings innovative technologies and services to customers to help them meet sustainability and renewable energy goals. BrightSuite is an unregulated affiliate of Virginia Electric and Power Company ("Virginia Power") but is not the same company nor part of the regulated services offered by Virginia Power. Participation in any BrightSuite offerings will not affect the price, availability, or terms of service from Virginia Power. For more information, visit www.brightsuite.com.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Sun Tribe

With nearly 80 employees, over 100 projects completed or under development, and an award-winning track record of innovation and implementation, Sun Tribe – an Inc. 500 company – is one of the fastest growing clean energy companies in the United States. Thanks to an experienced, in-house team of development, engineering, financial, regulatory, procurement, and construction experts, Sun Tribe serves as a comprehensive energy advisory and delivery company for our client-partners.





Whether building the first solar array to sit on an abandoned coal mine in Virginia's history, powering the first 100 percent on-site solar school district in the United States, installing solar on flagship state government buildings, or working with Fortune 200 companies to help meet their sustainability goals, Sun Tribe specializes in creating a brighter energy future through long-lasting, sustainable partnerships.





Sun Tribe is proudly headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

