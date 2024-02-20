Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

  • Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states
  • Foundation donated $120,134 to 11 organizations in North Carolina
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

GASTONIA, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $120,134 to 11 organizations in North Carolina.

This year's recipients will implement tropical ecology programs for students, perform community-based habitat restoration, transform unused patio space into an outdoor classroom and pollinator garden, revitalize more than 1,000 feet of shoreline along the Roanoke River, among other exciting projects. 

"Dominion Energy is proud to stand alongside these organizations as they provide outdoor STEM opportunities to underserved communities, revitalize and expand museum exhibits and enhance outdoor spaces," said Rusty Harris, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy North Carolina's natural gas business. "Through these programs and the dedicated work of our nonprofit partners, we will make a lasting impact for North Carolina children and the environment."  

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Bray Hollow Foundation, Inc., Grifton, will implement the Bertie to Sea program for middle and high school students examining water, soil and ecosystem qualities through field trips, simulations, and research.
  • Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Inc., Durham, will preserve and expand the 26-acre Blue Indigo Nature Preserve, a key site for land stewardship due to its unusual geology, rare plant series, and a unique ecosystem.
  • N.C. State of College of Sciences Foundation, Raleigh, will provide children with disabilities STEM field experiences in Puerto Rico in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service International Institute of Tropical Rain Forestry.
  • Asheville Museum of Science, Asheville, will enhance its native tree and forest ecology exhibit to include adding a 3-D tree specimen ID activity, new seating, and visual displays. Funding will also help with supporting a STEAM outreach program.

2023 North Carolina Grant Recipients:

Organization

City

Asheville Farmstead School

Candler

Asheville Museum of Science

Asheville

Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Inc.

Durham

Bray Hollow Foundation, Inc.

Grifton

Bullington Gardens

Hendersonville

E. J. Hayes Elementary School

Williamston

Halifax County Business Horizons

Roanoke Rapids

NC State College of Sciences Foundation

Raleigh

North Carolina Wildlife Federation

Raleigh

North Carolina Coastal Federation, Inc.

Wanchese

Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium Inc.

Gastonia

