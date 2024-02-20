Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states

Foundation donated $120,134 to 11 organizations in North Carolina

Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

GASTONIA, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $120,134 to 11 organizations in North Carolina.

This year's recipients will implement tropical ecology programs for students, perform community-based habitat restoration, transform unused patio space into an outdoor classroom and pollinator garden, revitalize more than 1,000 feet of shoreline along the Roanoke River, among other exciting projects.

"Dominion Energy is proud to stand alongside these organizations as they provide outdoor STEM opportunities to underserved communities, revitalize and expand museum exhibits and enhance outdoor spaces," said Rusty Harris, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy North Carolina's natural gas business. "Through these programs and the dedicated work of our nonprofit partners, we will make a lasting impact for North Carolina children and the environment."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

Bray Hollow Foundation, Inc., Grifton , will implement the Bertie to Sea program for middle and high school students examining water, soil and ecosystem qualities through field trips, simulations, and research.

will implement the Bertie to Sea program for middle and high school students examining water, soil and ecosystem qualities through field trips, simulations, and research. Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Inc., Durham , will preserve and expand the 26-acre Blue Indigo Nature Preserve, a key site for land stewardship due to its unusual geology, rare plant series, and a unique ecosystem.

will preserve and expand the 26-acre Blue Indigo Nature Preserve, a key site for land stewardship due to its unusual geology, rare plant series, and a unique ecosystem. N.C. State of College of Sciences Foundation, Raleigh , will provide children with disabilities STEM field experiences in Puerto Rico in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service International Institute of Tropical Rain Forestry.

will provide children with disabilities STEM field experiences in in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service International Institute of Tropical Rain Forestry. Asheville Museum of Science, Asheville , will enhance its native tree and forest ecology exhibit to include adding a 3-D tree specimen ID activity, new seating, and visual displays. Funding will also help with supporting a STEAM outreach program.

2023 North Carolina Grant Recipients:

Organization City Asheville Farmstead School Candler Asheville Museum of Science Asheville Association for the Preservation of the Eno River Valley, Inc. Durham Bray Hollow Foundation, Inc. Grifton Bullington Gardens Hendersonville E. J. Hayes Elementary School Williamston Halifax County Business Horizons Roanoke Rapids NC State College of Sciences Foundation Raleigh North Carolina Wildlife Federation Raleigh North Carolina Coastal Federation, Inc. Wanchese Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium Inc. Gastonia

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality.

www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

