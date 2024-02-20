Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

  • 20 Ohio organizations receive $190,000 from the Foundation
  • Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $190,000 to 20 organizations in Ohio.

This year's recipients will beautify local parks, improve accessibility to nature parks with an adaptive kayak launch, create pollinator gardens to support local ecosystems, document bird populations, develop rock gardens and reduce stormwater runoff, remove trash from tributaries, restore floodplain forests, create outdoor education labs, and transform empty asphalt lots into vibrant recreational spaces, among other exciting projects.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Friends of Stark Parks to increase the amenities and programs that are accessible for everyone by adding an adaptive kayak launch at Deer Creek Reservoir.
  • North Cuyahoga Valley Corridor Inc. to implement the RiverSweep program to protect the natural habitat associated with the Cuyahoga River by removing trash from tributaries and adjacent areas.
  • Shaker Lakes Regional Nature Center to restore four acres of floodplain forest that serves as an important stopover habitat for migrating birds.
  • Urban Community School will use its grant for an environmental education program in the school's Learning Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

2023 Ohio Grant Recipients:

Organization

City

Burten Bell Carr Development Inc.

Cleveland

Drink Local Drink Tap

Cleveland

Friends of Stark Parks

Canton

Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries

Cleveland Heights

Glandorf Elementary

Glandorf

Golden String, Inc.

Youngstown

Kent State University Foundation, Inc.

Kent

L.A.N.D. Studio, Inc.

Cleveland

Medina Raptor Center 

Spencer

Montessori Development Partnerships

Cleveland

North Cuyahoga Valley Corridor Inc.

Cleveland

Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition

Akron

Olney Friends School

Barnesville

Shaker Lakes Regional Nature Center

Shaker Heights

Spring Garden Waldorf School

Copley

The Cleveland Foundry

Cleveland

The International Center for the Preservation of Wild Animals, Inc.

Cumberland

The Trust for Public Land

East Cleveland

Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners

Twinsburg

Urban Community School

Cleveland

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more. 

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

