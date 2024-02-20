Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

20 Ohio organizations receive $190,000 from the Foundation

Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states

Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $190,000 to 20 organizations in Ohio.

This year's recipients will beautify local parks, improve accessibility to nature parks with an adaptive kayak launch, create pollinator gardens to support local ecosystems, document bird populations, develop rock gardens and reduce stormwater runoff, remove trash from tributaries, restore floodplain forests, create outdoor education labs, and transform empty asphalt lots into vibrant recreational spaces, among other exciting projects.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

2023 Ohio Grant Recipients:

Organization City Burten Bell Carr Development Inc. Cleveland Drink Local Drink Tap Cleveland Friends of Stark Parks Canton Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries Cleveland Heights Glandorf Elementary Glandorf Golden String, Inc. Youngstown Kent State University Foundation, Inc. Kent L.A.N.D. Studio, Inc. Cleveland Medina Raptor Center Spencer Montessori Development Partnerships Cleveland North Cuyahoga Valley Corridor Inc. Cleveland Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition Akron Olney Friends School Barnesville Shaker Lakes Regional Nature Center Shaker Heights Spring Garden Waldorf School Copley The Cleveland Foundry Cleveland The International Center for the Preservation of Wild Animals, Inc. Cumberland The Trust for Public Land East Cleveland Tinker's Creek Watershed Partners Twinsburg Urban Community School Cleveland

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

