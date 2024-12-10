Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates More Than $3 Million to Nonprofits Across Multiple States

Nearly $2.4 million awarded to 171 nonprofits in Virginia

Funding supports human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded more than $3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across multiple states.

Grant recipients will teach children in underserved communities about healthy eating and gardening, expand access to financial literacy services in rural communities, provide trauma-informed mental health services, accelerate adoptions from foster care, rehabilitate native wildlife, expand day services for older adults in need, increase access to affordable housing, provide emergency shelter, and support the arts, among other causes, such as:

Friends of Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond , which will strengthen environmental stewardship by planting trees in a 135-acre urban green space

, which will increase access to health services through its Mobile Medical Program Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton , which runs the Food for Kids BackPack Program to provide meals on weekends and extended school breaks

"Nonprofits play a critical role in enhancing the quality of life in local communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're pleased to provide grants that bolster their efforts. We're committed to making a positive impact in the communities Dominion Energy serves."

Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeastern North Carolina, Connecticut, and parts of West Virginia and Rhode Island.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted from Jan. 13 to Feb. 24, 2025. Visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/foundation for more information.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina; is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power; and is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

