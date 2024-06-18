Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates More Than $4.2 Million to Nonprofit Organizations

Nearly $3 million awarded to over 200 nonprofits in Virginia

Grants awarded to 373 organizations across seven states

Funding supports human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality

RICHMOND, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded more than $4.2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across seven states.

These recipients will expand nutritious options in communities facing food insecurity, increase mental health services, improve access to services for people with disabilities, host dental care clinics, broaden pathways to affordable homeownership, provide emergency shelter, preserve natural habitats, and advance the arts, among other causes.

"Every day, nonprofit organizations make an outsized impact on our communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to support them with grants that will strengthen their efforts. That's just one more way Dominion Energy demonstrates its commitment to the communities we serve."

Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeastern North Carolina, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

For details, visit: https://www.dominionenergy.com/our-company/customers-and-community/charitable-foundation

Applications for the next round of grants will open Aug. 1.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 4.5 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy