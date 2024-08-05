Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Fall Grant Cycle Now Open

Grants support human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality

Deadline to apply for the fall grant cycle is Sept. 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit organizations within Dominion Energy's service areas are encouraged to apply for grants from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

Grants will be awarded to support programs and specific projects that focus on human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality.

The foundation accepts grant requests twice per year – once in the spring and once in the fall.

The fall grant application period is currently open and closes at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 12. Decisions will be announced in December.

Dominion Energy and its charitable foundation gave more than $46 million to support charitable causes in 2023.

"Nonprofits play a crucial role in strengthening local communities every day. These grants will amplify their impact even more," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Partnering with nonprofits is part of Dominion Energy's ongoing commitment to support the communities we serve."

Funding is available to organizations in areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas or has significant business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeastern North Carolina, Connecticut, and parts of West Virginia and Rhode Island.

The foundation will host virtual office hours in August and September to answer questions from nonprofit organizations about the grant application process. For details and to apply for a grant, visit: www.dominionenergy.com/foundation.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 4.5 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

