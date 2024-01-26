Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2024.

This is the 384th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 2, 2023.

