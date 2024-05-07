Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

News provided by

Dominion Energy

May 07, 2024, 11:45 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024.

This is the 385th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 26, 2024.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

