Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Sept. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 30, 2024.

This is the 386th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared May 7, 2024.

