Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents

Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 83.5 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2018.

This is the 361st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 26, 2018.

