Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 91.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 91.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 6, 2019.

This is the 367th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 31, 2019.

