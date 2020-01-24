Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 94 Cents

Dominion Energy

Jan 24, 2020, 11:05 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2020.

This is the 368th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Oct. 31, 2019.

