Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Domestic callers should dial (877) 410-5657. International callers should dial (334) 323-9872. The passcode for the conference call is "Dominion." Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Members of the media also are invited to listen.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at www.dominionenergy.com/investors and www.dominionenergymidstream.com/investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning about 1 p.m. ET April 27 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET May 4. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing (877) 919-4059. International callers should dial (334) 323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 67615976. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day April 27.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,000 megawatts of electric generation, 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves nearly 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information about Dominion Energy, visit the company's website at www.dominionenergy.com.

About Dominion Energy Midstream

Dominion Energy Midstream is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Dominion Energy, Inc., to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. It is headquartered in Richmond, Va. For more information about Dominion Energy Midstream, visit its website at www.dominionenergymidstream.com.

