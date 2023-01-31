Dominion Energy Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Non-Profits

Jan 31, 2023, 10:05 ET
- Environmental grants awarded to 97 organizations across 8 states
- More than $400,000 donated to 35 organizations in Virginia
- Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives
RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grant funding to 97 environmental organizations across eight states, including more than $400,000 to 35 organizations in Virginia.
This year's recipients will restore and preserve acres of wetlands, create parks and equestrian trails, provide free seeds to promote home gardening and pollinator conservation, purchase a river water cleaning vessel, increase oyster restoration efforts, enable high school students to use chemistry to recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel and support many other exciting projects.
"Every day at Dominion Energy, we work hard to be good stewards of our environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're proud to support these great organizations working toward a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve."
The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:
- Ivy Creek Foundation, Charlottesville, VA to support ecological restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area, which protects a diverse range of natural habitats common to the Virginia Piedmont.
- Teens With a Purpose – The Youth Movement, Norfolk, VA to fund the creation of 12 bimonthly pop-up farmer's markets at Purpose Park, a youth staffed community garden, which will educate the public on environmental stewardship & preservation of natural habitats and improving open spaces.
- Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, VA to help construct an outdoor greenhouse/shed which will house an Aquaculture, Hydroponics and Vertical Farming operation. LJMS students engineer, build, maintain and innovate synthetic ecosystems using Engineering, Chemistry, Biology, and Math concepts. The tilapia, red-leaf lettuce, and tomatoes the Eco-Lab produces are given to the already existing LJMS pantry for distribution to needy families in the school community.
The full list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.
2022 Virginia Grant Recipients:
|
Organization Name
|
City
|
State
|
Program/Project Title
|
Albemarle High School
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
Water and Air Quality Education
|
Alleghany Highlands YMCA
|
Alleghany
|
VA
|
Special Needs Education and Sensory Trail
|
Appomattox County Public Schools
|
Appomattox
|
VA
|
Jump In To Watershed Education
|
Buckingham County Elementary School
|
Dillwyn
|
VA
|
Kids Care & Share Garden & Outdoor Classroom
|
Caroline County Public Schools
|
Milford
|
VA
|
Caroline High School Greenhouse Initiative
|
Earth Sangha
|
Annandale
|
VA
|
Dewey's Creek Riparian Restoration
|
Educate Fairfax
|
Falls Church
|
VA
|
Get2Green Garden and Outdoor Learning Guide
|
Elizabeth River Project
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Inclusive River Education
|
Fairfax Co. Park Foundation
|
Fairfax
|
VA
|
Fairfax County Park Authority, Blake Lane Park Ailanthus Replacement
|
Families Overcoming Obstacles Together
|
Hampton
|
VA
|
Community Learning Garden
|
Four Mile Run Conservatory
|
Alexandria
|
VA
|
Conservation Summer 2023 at Four Mile Run
|
Friends Of Dragon Run, Inc.
|
Gloucester
|
VA
|
Love a Dragon; Build a DREAM, Dragon Run Environmental Academy Mentorship
|
Friends of the James River Park
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
JRPS Guide Books
|
Friends of the Rappahannock
|
Fredericksburg
|
VA
|
Rappahannock River Oyster Restoration Partnership
|
Goochland Education Foundation
|
Goochland
|
VA
|
STEM in Nature - Outdoor Education Experience
|
Grafton Bethel Elementary
|
Grafton
|
VA
|
We Grow Kindness Here
|
Henricus Foundation
|
Chester
|
VA
|
Support for environment/history educational programs
|
Holton Elementary School PTA
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
Outdoor Learning Lab at the Holton Garden
|
Ivy Creek Foundation
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
Ecological Restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area
|
Luther Jackson Middle School
|
Falls Church
|
VA
|
Aquaponics & Vertical Farming Ecosystems Lab (Eco-Lab)
|
Manassas City Public Schools
|
Manassas
|
VA
|
We All Live Downstream
|
Naturebridge
|
Triangle
|
VA
|
Environmental Education and Stewardship for Virginia Students in Prince William Forest Park
|
Nauticus Foundation
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Reimagine Nauticus - Harnessing the Wind: Wielding Nature's Energy
|
New Horizons Education Foundation
|
Hampton
|
VA
|
Mentorship Opportunities in Biological Sciences to Promote Environmental Stewardship
|
Northern Virginia Conservation Trust
|
Annandale
|
VA
|
Creating Public Access and Beautifying NVCT Nature Preserves
|
Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc.
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
Rivanna Watershed Experiential Education Project
|
Science Museum of Western Virginia
|
Roanoke
|
VA
|
Lab Jr
|
Southampton Academy
|
Courtland
|
VA
|
Nottoway River Trail and Low Ropes Project
|
St. Margaret's School
|
Tappahannock
|
VA
|
STREAM at St. Margaret's
|
Starbase Victory, Inc.
|
Portsmouth
|
VA
|
ENVIROBASE Core School Year Program
|
Teens With a Purpose (TWP) - The Youth Movement
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Purpose Park Farmers Market Project
|
Timber Lane Elementary School
|
Falls Church
|
VA
|
Timber Lane Outdoor Education Project
|
Trails For Youth
|
Springfield
|
VA
|
TYO Trailblazers - Outdoor Adven-tures in STEM
|
Wildlife Center of Virginia
|
Waynesboro
|
VA
|
Environmental Stewardship Grant Application 2022
|
Williamsburg-James City County Schools
|
Williamsburg
|
VA
|
WJCC Watershed Exploration - 5th Grade Students Investigating the Natural World
Over the last 17 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $40 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.
About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $50 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
