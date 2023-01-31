Dominion Energy Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Non-Profits

  • Environmental grants awarded to 97 organizations across 8 states
  • More than $400,000 donated to 35 organizations in Virginia
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grant funding to 97 environmental organizations across eight states, including more than $400,000 to 35 organizations in Virginia.

This year's recipients will restore and preserve acres of wetlands, create parks and equestrian trails, provide free seeds to promote home gardening and pollinator conservation, purchase a river water cleaning vessel, increase oyster restoration efforts, enable high school students to use chemistry to recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel and support many other exciting projects. 

"Every day at Dominion Energy, we work hard to be good stewards of our environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're proud to support these great organizations working toward a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Ivy Creek Foundation, Charlottesville, VA to support ecological restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area, which protects a diverse range of natural habitats common to the Virginia Piedmont.
  • Teens With a Purpose – The Youth Movement, Norfolk, VA to fund the creation of 12 bimonthly pop-up farmer's markets at Purpose Park, a youth staffed community garden, which will educate the public on environmental stewardship & preservation of natural habitats and improving open spaces.
  • Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, VA to help construct an outdoor greenhouse/shed which will house an Aquaculture, Hydroponics and Vertical Farming operation. LJMS students engineer, build, maintain and innovate synthetic ecosystems using Engineering, Chemistry, Biology, and Math concepts. The tilapia, red-leaf lettuce, and tomatoes the Eco-Lab produces are given to the already existing LJMS pantry for distribution to needy families in the school community.

The full list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

2022 Virginia Grant Recipients:

Organization Name

City

State

Program/Project Title

Albemarle High School

Charlottesville

VA

Water and Air Quality Education

Alleghany Highlands YMCA

Alleghany

VA

Special Needs Education and Sensory Trail

Appomattox County Public Schools

Appomattox

VA

Jump In To Watershed Education

Buckingham County Elementary School

Dillwyn

VA

Kids Care & Share Garden & Outdoor Classroom

Caroline County Public Schools

Milford

VA

Caroline High School Greenhouse Initiative

Earth Sangha

Annandale

VA

Dewey's Creek Riparian Restoration

Educate Fairfax

Falls Church

VA

Get2Green Garden and Outdoor Learning Guide

Elizabeth River Project

Norfolk

VA

Inclusive River Education

Fairfax Co. Park Foundation

Fairfax

VA

Fairfax County Park Authority, Blake Lane Park Ailanthus Replacement

Families Overcoming Obstacles Together

Hampton

VA

Community Learning Garden

Four Mile Run Conservatory

Alexandria

VA

Conservation Summer 2023 at Four Mile Run

Friends Of Dragon Run, Inc.

Gloucester

VA

Love a Dragon; Build a DREAM, Dragon Run Environmental Academy Mentorship

Friends of the James River Park

Richmond

VA

JRPS Guide Books

Friends of the Rappahannock

Fredericksburg

VA

Rappahannock River Oyster Restoration Partnership

Goochland Education Foundation

Goochland

VA

STEM in Nature - Outdoor Education Experience

Grafton Bethel Elementary

Grafton

VA

We Grow Kindness Here

Henricus Foundation

Chester

VA

Support for environment/history educational programs

Holton Elementary School PTA

Richmond

VA

Outdoor Learning Lab at the Holton Garden

Ivy Creek Foundation

Charlottesville

VA

Ecological Restoration at Ivy Creek Natural Area

Luther Jackson Middle School

Falls Church

VA

Aquaponics & Vertical Farming Ecosystems Lab (Eco-Lab)

Manassas City Public Schools

Manassas

VA

We All Live Downstream

Naturebridge 

Triangle

VA

Environmental Education and Stewardship for Virginia Students in Prince William Forest Park

Nauticus Foundation

Norfolk

VA

Reimagine Nauticus - Harnessing the Wind: Wielding Nature's Energy

New Horizons Education Foundation

Hampton

VA

Mentorship Opportunities in Biological Sciences to Promote Environmental Stewardship

Northern Virginia Conservation Trust

Annandale

VA

Creating Public Access and Beautifying NVCT Nature Preserves

Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc.

Charlottesville

VA

Rivanna Watershed Experiential Education Project

Science Museum of Western Virginia

Roanoke

VA

Lab Jr

Southampton Academy

Courtland

VA

Nottoway River Trail and Low Ropes Project

St. Margaret's School

Tappahannock

VA

STREAM at St. Margaret's

Starbase Victory, Inc.

Portsmouth

VA

ENVIROBASE Core School Year Program

Teens With a Purpose (TWP) - The Youth Movement

Norfolk

VA

Purpose Park Farmers Market Project

Timber Lane Elementary School

Falls Church

VA

Timber Lane Outdoor Education Project

Trails For Youth

Springfield

VA

TYO Trailblazers - Outdoor Adven-tures in STEM

Wildlife Center of Virginia

Waynesboro

VA

Environmental Stewardship Grant         Application 2022

Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Williamsburg

VA

WJCC Watershed Exploration - 5th Grade Students Investigating the Natural World

Over the last 17 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $40 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $50 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

