Dominion Energy Donates $1.6M to Environmental Nonprofits, Education

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's cleaning up waterways, developing a community garden, or educating disadvantaged students, this year's Dominion Energy environmental stewardship grants will support a variety of initiatives benefitting communities across 10 states.

Dominion Energy has awarded $1.6 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to 135 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment.

"These grants will help schools and nonprofit organizations carry out their environmental stewardship missions," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "It's a privilege to support our communities in their efforts to protect natural resources and provide environmental education."

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include support for:

James River Outdoor Coalition, Richmond, Va. , to make kayaking and canoeing the James River accessible for paddlers with special needs.

Enrichmond Foundation, Richmond, Va., to restore gravesites and walkways at the Maggie Walker Hilltop where nationally known African Americans are honored.

Virginia Association for Parks to plant hundreds of trees at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge, Va.

Avian Conservation Center, Awendaw, S.C., to study and preserve local birds of prey.

St. Mary's River Watershed Association, Saint Mary's, Md., to install reefs and spat as part of their ongoing oyster restoration efforts.

Thanksgiving Point Institute, Lehi, Utah, to provide K-12 students with field trips to their butterfly biosphere.

The full list of 2019 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

