Dominion Energy Environmental Grant Application Now Open to Nonprofit, Educational Organizations

Deadline to apply for environmental grants is Sept. 30, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET

Grants support environmental education and stewardship

Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $40 million to projects that protect and improve the environment

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit and educational organizations within Dominion Energy's footprint are encouraged to apply for environmental grants to be distributed this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

The Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant program highlights Dominion Energy's efforts to improve the environment and provide educational experiences in the communities it serves.

Purpose Park, a Certified Wildlife Habitat where Teens With a Purpose created sustainable gardening and wildlife habitats. Earth Sangha volunteers replant hundreds of canopy and understory trees, shrubs, and flowering native plants, using exclosures to protect from deer and beaver Invasives smother a section of Dewey's Creek

"We are proud to support local organizations leading important programs that protect our environment, teach others how to do the same, and make nature more accessible," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "As a company, we strive to be good stewards of our environment and natural resources."

Since 2003, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly $40 million to projects that protect and improve the environment. In 2022, $1.3 million in grant funding was awarded to 97 environmental organizations across eight states.

A grant to Earth Sangha in Northern Virginia helped replace destructive, invasive species with native plants near a Prince William County creek.

"A section of Dewey's Creek that was inundated with invasive species is now regenerating native species on its own, thanks in part to Dominion Energy's generous support," said Matt Bright, Earth Sangha Executive Director. "The funds allowed us to replant the area with native plants and to protect them from deer and beaver. We're excited to use the lessons learned on this project on others in Northern Virginia to better conserve our native plants and their habitats."

Another grant helped teens in Norfolk establish a Farmer's Market in a food insecure neighborhood. Teens With a Purpose manages a large garden to provide local residents their only walkable option to obtain fresh vegetables.

"Creating the pop-up 'Herban Farm Market' gave the teens the opportunity to share their knowledge and the sustainable food they planted, nurtured, and harvested," said Deidre Love, Founder, CEO of Teens With a Purpose. "Purpose Park has since been named a Certified Wildlife Habitat, by the National Wildlife Federation, in part, thanks to the investment of Dominion Energy. Wildlife is finding quality habitats here- food, water, cover, and places to raise their young. The ecosystem is beautifully evolving."

Another 2022 grant helped the Richmond-based James River Park System put education information into the public's hands.

"We appreciate Dominion Energy's support of the James River Park System Guide Books," said Josh Stutz, Executive Director of Friends of James River Park. "This grant allowed us to provide over 850 copies of the guide books, which provide important information about nature and the environment, being used in environmental education settings."

Eligible organizations are invited to apply for grants up to $50,000 to support specific projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. In addition, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants up to $5,000 for environmental education programs.

This competitive grant process supports three priorities:

Educating students and the public about environmental stewardship

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

Dominion Energy encourages eligible organizations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Connecticut, Idaho, Wyoming and other communities served by Dominion Energy to apply. For more information and to apply visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $45 million in 2022 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

