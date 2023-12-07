Dominion Energy expands battery storage fleet in Virginia

News provided by

Dominion Energy

07 Dec, 2023, 10:42 ET

  • Largest storage facility in the company's fleet is now operating in Chesterfield County
  • Batteries store energy and discharge it to the grid when customers need it the most 

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest expansion of Dominion Energy Virginia's growing renewable fleet, the company's largest battery storage facility to date is now operational.

Located in Chesterfield County, the Dry Bridge Battery Energy Storage System can store up to 20 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 5,000 homes for up to four hours. It also will generate approximately $1.2 million in annual tax revenue for Chesterfield.

Continue Reading
Dominion Energy Virginia’s Dry Bridge Battery Energy Storage System, located in Chesterfield County, will store enough energy to power 5,000 homes. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy Virginia’s Dry Bridge Battery Energy Storage System, located in Chesterfield County, will store enough energy to power 5,000 homes. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Energy)

The new system, which went online in late November, adds to Dominion Energy's growing number of battery storage facilities in the Commonwealth, including three in operation in Powhatan, New Kent and Hanover counties and two under development in Sussex and Loudoun counties.

Batteries play an increasingly critical role in electric reliability as the company builds the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and continues expanding the second-largest solar fleet in the nation. Batteries can store energy from renewables during periods of low demand and then discharge it to the grid during periods of high demand when customers need it the most.

"Battery storage is an important part of our mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "As our battery storage fleet grows, it means we can continue adding more clean energy to the grid while delivering the reliability our customers expect."

Completion of the Dry Bridge facility comes on the heels of several other major battery storage developments in recent months. In August, the company broke ground on a 50-megawatt battery storage project at Dulles International Airport, which will become the largest in its fleet once in operation. Since September, the company has announced battery storage pilot projects at Darbytown Power Station and Virginia State University, both of which will test potentially game-changing, longer-duration alternatives to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

View the Spanish version of this press release.  https://news.dominionenergy.com/2023-12-07-Dominion-Energy-expande-su-flota-de-baterias-de-almacenamiento-en-Virginia

About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Also from this source

Dominion Energy partners with Virginia State University on cutting-edge battery storage project

Dominion Energy partners with Virginia State University on cutting-edge battery storage project

Dominion Energy Virginia is partnering with Virginia State University to develop an innovative battery storage project that would provide backup...
Dominion Energy Shares Signs of Utility Scams, Urges Customers to Stay Safe As Holidays Approach

Dominion Energy Shares Signs of Utility Scams, Urges Customers to Stay Safe As Holidays Approach

With another busy holiday season fast approaching, Dominion Energy is reminding customers that utility scammers never take a vacation. "Regardless of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.