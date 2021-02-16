Dominion Energy Foundation Awards $50,000 grant to The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach to support Mental Health services for Post-9/11 Veterans and Military Families in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach, VA announced a $50,000 grant award from Dominion Energy Foundation to support the Cohen Clinic's capacity to better address the increasing and developing mental health needs of our military community by underwriting the costs associated with hiring an additional mental health counselor.

Dominion Energy awards The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center a $50,000 grant in support of mental health services for post-9/11 veterans and military families. Pictured from left to right: Max Bartholomew, Dominion Energy Corporate Affairs, Contractor; Andrea Long, The Up Center Chief Program & Strategy Officer; Bonita Harris, Dominion’s Eastern Region Policy Director; Tina Gill, The Up Center President & CEO; Sarah Pitzen, Cohen Clinic at The Up Center Lead Clinician

The clinic opened in August 2019 and offers comprehensive high-quality mental health services accessible to the more than 200,000 post-9/11 veterans and military families in Hampton Roads, regardless of discharge status, length of service or combat experience. It is part of a nationwide network of clinics first launched in 2016 by Cohen Veterans Network supporting post-9/11 veterans and military families with mental health services. The Cohen Clinic at The Up Center is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia and serves veterans and military family members across the state through CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"Support from community partners like Dominion Energy allows us to expand our capacity to serve veterans and military families who are an integral part of our community," said Tina Gill, President & CEO of The Up Center. "During the COVID-19 crisis, with families balancing the challenges of remote learning and social isolation, the need for mental health care for children and families has increased. We thank Dominion Energy for recognizing and supporting this critical need for mental health services in Hampton Roads."

"Deployments and the separations that come with them are stressful enough. Add a pandemic to the mix and the situations can become critical," said Bonita Billingsley Harris, Regional Director for Dominion Energy. "I'm glad the Dominion Energy Foundation can help The Up Center carry on the important work of providing counseling services for military families, to give them the support and compassion they need, especially during these challenging times."

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org .

The Up Center, headquartered in Norfolk, VA, is the region's oldest and largest nonprofit family services agency dedicated to helping people live better lives. Founded in 1883, The Up Center responds to the needs of our community's most vulnerable citizens by providing comprehensive, effective, and innovative services in four core areas: strengthening families, investing in children, creating community and valuing mental health. Learn more about The Up Center at theupcenter.org.

