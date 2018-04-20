RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), has declared a first-quarter 2018 cash distribution of $0.3340 per common and subordinated unit – an increase of 5 percent above the fourth-quarter 2017 distribution – which corresponds to an annualized distribution rate of about $1.34 per such unit.
Distributions are payable on May 15, 2018, to unitholders of record at the close of business May 4, 2018.
The partnership's last quarterly distribution was declared Jan. 25, 2018.
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). All of Dominion Energy Midstream's distributions to foreign investors should be treated by brokers and nominees as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.
Dominion Energy Midstream is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Dominion Energy, Inc., to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. It is headquartered in Richmond, Va. For more information about Dominion Energy Midstream, visit its website at www.dominionenergymidstream.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-midstream-declares-quarterly-cash-distribution-increases-distribution-by-5-percent-above-fourth-quarter-distribution-300633745.html
SOURCE Dominion Energy Midstream Partners
Share this article