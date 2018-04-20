Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distribution

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), has declared a first-quarter 2018 cash distribution of $0.3340 per common and subordinated unit – an increase of 5 percent above the fourth-quarter 2017 distribution – which corresponds to an annualized distribution rate of about $1.34 per such unit.

Distributions are payable on May 15, 2018, to unitholders of record at the close of business May 4, 2018.