Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Second-Quarter Distribution

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), has declared a third-quarter 2018 cash distribution of $0.3690 per common unit – an increase of 5 percent above the second-quarter 2018 distribution – which corresponds to an annualized distribution rate of about $1.48 per unit.

Distributions are payable on Nov. 15, 2018, to unitholders of record at the close of business Nov. 5, 2018.

The partnership's last quarterly distribution was declared July 25, 2018.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). All of Dominion Energy Midstream's distributions to foreign investors should be treated by brokers and nominees as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Dominion Energy Midstream is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Dominion Energy, Inc., to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. It is headquartered in Richmond, Va. For more information about Dominion Energy Midstream, visit its website at www.dominionenergymidstream.com.

SOURCE Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Related Links

http://www.dominionenergymidstream.com

