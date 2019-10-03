Dominion Energy Offers $110,000 ­­­­­in Community Impact Awards

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, will award $110,000 in unrestricted grants to area non-profits that have made a difference in the communities the company serves. The grants are offered through the 25th annual Community Impact Awards competition, sponsored by Dominion Energy and Cleveland Magazine. Since 1996, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in Community Impact Awards grants.

In celebration of the program's 25th year, one winning organization will receive a $25,000 award. Additional Community Impact Awards honorees will receive awards of up to $10,000 each. The awards recognize community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion Energy's Ohio service area.

For example, one of the previous year's honorees, Edwin's Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Cleveland, received a $10,000 grant for its culinary industry training program, which teaches and prepares incarcerated adults for jobs with area restaurants upon their release.

Application instructions are listed below. Entries will be judged by a group of community leaders from Dominion's service area. Winners will be recognized in the March 2020 issue of Cleveland Magazine. The entry deadline is Nov. 30, 2019. To prepare their nominations, prospective applicants can refer to the award guidelines and entry information available at www.DominionEnergy.com, search: impact.

The Guidelines:

Projects must have been completed between July 2018 and November 2019 .

and . Projects must have made a major contribution to the economic or social revitalization in our communities.

Projects must be located within the Dominion Energy service area in Ohio .

. Organizations must be 501c (3).

