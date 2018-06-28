Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers of Year-Round Payment and Energy Assistance Programs

One key assistance program is Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus). To qualify for this special payment plan, developed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, a customer's yearly gross household income can be up to 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Under PIPP Plus, participating customers may maintain their natural gas service by paying 6 percent of their total gross monthly household income, or $10, whichever is greater.

PIPP Plus has special benefits for participating customers. Each time customers make their required PIPP Plus monthly payments in full by the due date, Dominion Energy Ohio will credit their accounts for the rest of that month's current charges, plus a one-twenty-fourth credit toward their prior account balances. After 24 months of on-time and in-full PIPP Plus payments, their accounts would become current.

Effective July 1, the new PIPP Plus maximum yearly household gross income levels for the 2018-2019 program year are: $18,210 for one person; $24,690 for two people; $31,170 for three; $37,650 for four; $44,130 for five; $50,610 for six; $57,090 for seven; and $63,570 for eight. Add $6,480 for each additional person.

Dominion Energy Ohio also offers the following payment options to residential and small commercial customers (using less than 500 thousand cubic feet (MCF) a year):

Budget Billing allows customers to pay a fixed budget amount each month, based on annual gas usage. Dominion Energy Ohio periodically reviews the budget amount and adjusts it, if necessary, so that the customer will not have a high balance or large credit at the end of the budget year. Customers may make Budget Billing arrangements by contacting the company.

Budget Billing allows customers to pay a fixed budget amount each month, based on annual gas usage. Dominion Energy Ohio periodically reviews the budget amount and adjusts it, if necessary, so that the customer will not have a high balance or large credit at the end of the budget year. Customers may make Budget Billing arrangements by contacting the company. Current-Plus Plan: Customers with a past-due balance pay their current monthly bill, plus one-sixth of the total account balance at the time they enroll in the plan.

The One-Ninth Plan allows customers to pay one-ninth of their total account balance each month plus a calculated budget amount.

Short–Term Extension grants up to five additional days to pay before the next bill date.

Governmental and company programs also are available to help customers decrease natural gas consumption and lower their bills:

Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) is a federally-funded program that provides grants for home weatherization projects to customers whose incomes are no more than 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer's yearly gross household income can be up to $24,280 for one person; $32,920 for two; $41,560 three; $50,200 for four; $58,840 for five; $67,480 for six; $76,120 for seven; and $84,760 for eight. Add $8,640 for each additional person.

Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) is a federally-funded program that provides grants for home weatherization projects to customers whose incomes are no more than 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer's yearly gross household income can be up to $24,280 for one person; $32,920 for two; $41,560 three; $50,200 for four; $58,840 for five; $67,480 for six; $76,120 for seven; and $84,760 for eight. Add $8,640 for each additional person. Dominion Energy Ohio's Housewarming Program provides weatherization assistance to help income-eligible customers reduce their energy usage. For information, call CHN Housing Partners (formerly Cleveland Housing Network (CHN)), at 1-888-377-3774 or go to https://chnhousingpartners.org/housing-and-community-services/weatherize-my-home-and-more/ .

Dominion Energy Ohio's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) Program through CLEAResult has been designed to help our residential customers improve their homes' energy efficiency. It all starts with a home energy assessment. Whether customers are making energy-efficient improvements to their current home or recently purchased a new home, they can benefit from having a home energy assessment. Rebates up to $1,250 are available for eligible improvements. Visit www.deohpwes.com for more information.

For more information about any energy assistance or weatherization programs, visit www.DominionEnergy.com or call 1-800-362-7557.

