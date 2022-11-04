Dominion Energy Promotes Ridge to Chief Financial Officer, Announces Departure Of Current CFO Chapman

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the promotion of Steven D. Ridge to senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding James R. Chapman, who will be leaving the company for a senior finance role outside the utility industry after a transition period. Ridge will assume his new role – in which he will be responsible for corporate and financial planning, investor relations, tax, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management – effective later this month.

Said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer:

"At Dominion Energy, we have remarkable bench strength. Steven Ridge is a great example of that. After nearly a decade in energy investment banking, Steven joined Dominion Energy and has spent the past eight years in leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, financial management, and investor relations. During much of that time he worked closely with Jim Chapman and me, along with the rest of our senior leadership team. For the past year, he has been successfully leading our western gas operations that serve nearly 1.2 million customers. He has a wealth of experience in finance, is well-known to many of our investors, and is a strong, capable leader."

Before his current role leading western gas operations, Ridge served as vice president-Investor Relations. Ridge was an executive director in the Energy Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan in New York prior to joining Dominion Energy in 2014. During his nearly decade-long banking career, Ridge worked with clients in the electric and natural gas utility sectors on strategic and financing transactions. Ridge earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University.

Chapman came to Dominion Energy in 2013. He became senior vice president-Mergers & Acquisitions and treasurer in 2016 and assumed the role of chief financial officer in 2018.

"During his tenure, Jim has adeptly overseen a rapid transition to an asset mix largely defined by state-regulated utility operations and a capital plan aimed at decarbonization in support of public policy goals and our commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2050," said Blue. "He has served the company well, and we wish him good fortune in the next chapter of his career."

"I am very grateful for the opportunity I have had to work with the outstanding team at Dominion Energy over the past nine years, and am proud of the accomplishments we have made on behalf of this great company's customers and shareholders," said Chapman.

