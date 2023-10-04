Dominion Energy Proposes New Solar Projects for Virginia Customers

  • Projects total nearly 800 megawatts, enough to power about 200,000 Virginia homes
  • Construction will support more than 1,600 jobs and $570 million in economic benefits

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fourth annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia today proposed more than a dozen new solar projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will generate 772 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power nearly 200,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

The proposal includes 6 solar projects totaling 337 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. It also includes 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 435 MW with independently owned solar projects. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

"These projects support our ongoing efforts to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "They will also bring jobs and economic benefits to communities across the Commonwealth."

Today's proposal is a significant expansion of Dominion Energy's growing solar fleet, which is currently the second largest in the nation. If approved, the company will surpass 4,600 MW of solar in Virginia, enough to power more than 1.1 million homes at peak output.

Construction of the projects will support more than 1,600 jobs and generate more than $570 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Project

Size

Location

Alberta Solar

3 MW

Brunswick County

Beldale Solar

57 MW

Powhatan County

Blue Ridge Solar

95 MW

Pittsylvania County

Bookers Mill Solar

127 MW

Richmond County

Michaux Solar

50 MW

Henry & Pittsylvania Counties

Peppertown Solar

5 MW

Hanover County

In addition to SCC approval, the utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, construction is expected to be complete between 2024 and 2026.

The cost of the projects is estimated to add approximately $1.54 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates are currently 16% below the national average and 32% below the East Coast average.

Photo and video of the company's solar fleet are available for download here.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

