Dominion Energy Proposes New Solar Projects for Virginia Customers

Projects total nearly 800 megawatts, enough to power about 200,000 Virginia homes

Construction will support more than 1,600 jobs and $570 million in economic benefits

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fourth annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia today proposed more than a dozen new solar projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will generate 772 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power nearly 200,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

The proposal includes 6 solar projects totaling 337 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. It also includes 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 435 MW with independently owned solar projects. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

"These projects support our ongoing efforts to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "They will also bring jobs and economic benefits to communities across the Commonwealth."

Today's proposal is a significant expansion of Dominion Energy's growing solar fleet, which is currently the second largest in the nation. If approved, the company will surpass 4,600 MW of solar in Virginia, enough to power more than 1.1 million homes at peak output.

Construction of the projects will support more than 1,600 jobs and generate more than $570 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Project Size Location Alberta Solar 3 MW Brunswick County Beldale Solar 57 MW Powhatan County Blue Ridge Solar 95 MW Pittsylvania County Bookers Mill Solar 127 MW Richmond County Michaux Solar 50 MW Henry & Pittsylvania Counties Peppertown Solar 5 MW Hanover County

In addition to SCC approval, the utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, construction is expected to be complete between 2024 and 2026.

The cost of the projects is estimated to add approximately $1.54 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates are currently 16% below the national average and 32% below the East Coast average.

