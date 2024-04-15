Dominion Energy Reaches Major Milestone in Construction of Charybdis, the First Jones Act-Compliant Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Charybdis successfully launched to water at Seatrium AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas consistent with project expectations

No change to the vessel's timeline which supports the current Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) construction schedule

CVOW receives final federal permit; expects to begin monopile installation in coming weeks

RICHMOND, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy announced today that Charybdis, the United States' first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, was successfully launched from land to water, marking a major milestone in the vessel's construction. To achieve this milestone, welding of the ship's hull and commissioning of the vessel's four legs and related jacking system were successfully completed.

"Charybdis is vital not only to CVOW, but also to the growth of the offshore wind industry along the U.S. East Coast and is key to the continued development of a domestic supply chain by providing a homegrown solution for the installation of offshore wind turbines," said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer.

The 472-foot vessel is being constructed at the Brownsville, Texas shipyard of global marine and offshore engineering group Seatrium, using domestically-sourced steel. At peak construction, over 1,200 workers were employed on this project. Once complete, the home port for the vessel will be in Hampton Roads, one of the nation's premier offshore wind installation harbors, and utilize an American crew.

"Seatrium's AmFELS shipyard has partnered with Dominion Energy in this ground-breaking project to supply the first U.S. Jones Act-compliant WTIV, Charybdis, playing a critical role in the country's energy transition. The U.S.-built vessel will not only contribute towards reliable, affordable and clean energy, but also benefit local communities in creating a significant local know-how and job opportunities, paving the way for future growth in the U.S. offshore wind industry," said Mr. Chris Ong, Seatrium's chief executive officer.

The vessel's hull and infrastructure was fabricated with more than 14,000 tons of domestic steel, with nearly 10,000 tons sourced from Alabama, West Virginia and North Carolina suppliers. The vessel is designed to handle turbine sizes of 12 megawatts or larger. The vessel launch marked a historical achievement as the world's largest completed lift totaling 23,000 tons.

Also announced today, the CVOW project received a final construction air permit from the Environmental Protection Agency. This is the 11th and final federal permit required to begin offshore construction. Offshore monopile installation begins in May.

About Dominion Energy

About 6 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy