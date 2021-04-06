Dominion Energy Reminds Neighbors to Call 8-1-1 Before They Dig

RICHMOND, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here, and that means an increase in construction and outside home improvement projects that involve digging. In recognition of National Safe Digging Month, Dominion Energy reminds the public to follow the law and protect public safety by submitting a locate request at www.va811.com or by calling 8-1-1 before beginning any digging projects. VA811 is a not-for-profit organization supported by Virginia's utilities to protect people from accidental dig-in of underground utilities.

"Essential services like electricity and natural gas are fueling our lives as we continue to spend more time at home," said Alan Bradshaw, Dominion Energy Virginia's director of distribution operations centers and emergency preparedness. "It is critical that we all do our part to keep our communities safe and connected. We urge everyone in the community to please put the safety of your family, neighbors and community first, and call 8-1-1 before you dig."

Hitting a buried line while excavating can cause loss of life, personal injury, and damage to property. After calling 8-1-1, utility companies will dispatch professional locators to mark underground lines with flags or paint at no charge. Utilities will mark the area requested within two working days.

Dominion Energy reminds residents planning to dig on their property are advised to follow these important steps:

Call before you dig. Before digging, contact VA811 at least two full working days before beginning any digging project by visiting www.va811.com or dialing 8-1-1 to request to have lines located.

Before digging, contact VA811 at least two full working days before beginning any digging project by visiting www.va811.com or dialing 8-1-1 to request to have lines located. Wait. At no cost, technicians will mark the location of the utility lines while practicing safe social distancing and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. Once you've confirmed the utilities have been marked it is safe to begin the digging project.

Respect the markings for your safety. Dig at least two feet from all sides of the marks, not on them.

Dig with care. If you accidentally hit a utility line, no matter how minor it may seem, move to a safe location. From a safe place, call Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357.

Every day, Dominion Energy employees practice and promote safety in the communities we serve. In Virginia, construction crews, cable locators and company leaders perform outreach to the community through organizations like VA811.

Visit dominionenergy.com/safety/call-before-you-dig for more information about the call-before-you-dig process.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

