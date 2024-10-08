Dominion Energy rolls out simplified electric bill for residential customers

  • Simplified bill design features smarter organization, usage details and easy ways to pay 

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Dominion Energy residential customers in Virginia and North Carolina will begin receiving simplified electric bills to improve their experience, provide more information to manage their energy use, and offer easy ways to pay their balance.

Based on extensive customer feedback, Dominion Energy has reorganized the layout of the bill, added color, and introduced several new features, including:

  • Smart organization: The new layout makes important information — like amount due and due date — easier to find.
  • New details: Colorful graphs break down customers' energy use to help them understand how weather and other factors impact how they're billed.
  • New ways to pay: A QR code offers a quick, easy payment option.

The redesign will not affect how customers' monthly bills are calculated.

"At Dominion Energy, we're always working to give our customers a seamless experience that matches their priorities," said Corynne Arnett, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Customer Experience for Dominion Energy. "Our new bill is simpler, easier to read, offers useful details and includes a QR code so customers can more easily pay their bill."

All residential electric customers in Virginia and North Carolina will receive the new bill for the first time throughout October and November, depending on their billing cycle.

For Virginia customers: Here are examples of the new bill and the old bill.

For North Carolina customers: Here are examples of the new bill and the old bill.

For more info on the bill redesign click here.

About Dominion Energy 

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 400,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more. 

SOURCE Dominion Energy

