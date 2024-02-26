Dominion Energy Selects Innovative Rail Technologies for Battery-Electric Locomotive Project at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy has been designated as the leader of a project funded by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission to improve energy resiliency for rail operations at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Dominion Energy has selected Innovative Rail Technologies (IRT) to provide its ATLAS lithium-ion battery-electric propulsion system for the initiative. The project was the top-scoring proposal chosen for funding and will result in the conversion of one of the U.S Army's diesel locomotives to battery electric.

The project provides Fort Cavazos not only with a cost-effective way to update and expand mission capabilities of one of its aged legacy diesel locomotives with IRT's state-of-the-art ATLAS propulsion technology but also to collaborate with the electric utility service provider, federal, state, and local government officials on base readiness, infrastructure resilience, community coordination, and environmental justice objectives. The battery system on ATLAS locomotives is capable of providing a significant source of back-up power during emergency events, including cyber-attacks, providing an additional layer of operational readiness.

"The Dominion Energy Fort Cavazos Team is looking forward to partnering with Innovative Rail Technologies on this extremely significant electric locomotive switcher project. Having the opportunity to partner on a project that brings this capability to Fort Cavazos, the Army and Department of Defense is outstanding. The environmental, reliability and cost savings benefits this is going to bring will be more than innovative – it can be a game changer," said Kevin M Mann, Dominion Energy's Manager of Privatization – Fort Cavazos.

IRT is expected to begin the rebuild of the Fort Cavazos locomotive immediately and deliver it to Fort Cavazos by the end of 2024.

About Innovative Rail Technologies



Innovative Rail Technologies (IRT) is a rail solutions provider offering its proprietary technology ATLAS (Advanced Technology Li-Ion Adaptive System). ATLAS is a turnkey, scalable propulsion and control package customized to the unique needs of customer operations. Paired with automated, high-speed charging, IRT's ATLAS-powered locomotives maintain 24/7 availability for its operators in an economically beneficial package. IRT was established in 2019 and has a rapidly expanding list of customers which includes Fortune 500 companies, Ports, Industries, and Short Line Railroads. IRT works with its growing nationwide network of locomotive remanufacturers (ATLAS Authorized Installers) and can also provide ATLAS kits directly to customers for in-house remanufacture. More information about the company can be found at: www.InnovativeRailTech.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ira Dorfman

Innovative Rail Technologies

(773) 550-0559

ira@innovativerailtech.com

SOURCE Innovative Rail Technologies