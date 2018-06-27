Dominion Energy Supports Eco-Friendly Places to Visit this Summer

"In Virginia and North Carolina, we've awarded $255,000 to support local parks, gardens, museums and aquariums that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and walks of life," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These public venues add beauty and vitality to our community, and they provide great options for summertime learning and fun."

Here are some eco-friendly summer destinations to consider in Virginia and North Carolina:

The programs received Environmental and Education Stewardship grants awarded by the company's charitable arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

