Dominion Energy to Host Investor Day Meetings on March 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host investor day meetings on March 25, 2019. The first presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and include general financial updates. The second presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and include updates related to the company's sustainability and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") initiatives.

Both presentations will be available live via online webcast accessible through the company's investor relations page at https://investors.dominionenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Participants will be given instructions during the presentations on how to submit questions electronically.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with about $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 60 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

