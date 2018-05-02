Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Dominion Energy Virginia's development of solar has grown rapidly in the past few years. Since 2015, the company's solar capacity in Virginia has increased more than 630 percent – a factor that has boosted the state's solar ranking as well. Virginia was ranked 10th in the nation in solar capacity for 2017 by the Solar Energy Industries Association, largely due to Dominion Energy's solar projects.

The company has a total solar capacity of 746 megawatts under operation or development in the state. That's enough to power 186,000 homes at peak solar production and represents nearly enough solar panels to stretch across the country from Miami to Seattle.

In the next 15 years, Dominion Energy Virginia's solar fleet could expand by at least 4,720 megawatts of capacity, according to the company's Integrated Resource Plan filed yesterday with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. That's enough energy to power 1.18 million homes at peak sunlight and a nearly 50 percent increase over the forecast of 3,200 megawatts presented last year.

SEPA is a non-profit organization dedicated to working with electric power stakeholders. The organization provides a platform for education, research, standards and collaboration on solar, storage, demand response and other distributed energy resources.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states heat and cool their homes and power their businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company's record of reliable, safe and clean energy regularly places it among American's most-admired utilities. One of the nation's leading operators of solar energy, Dominion Energy is one of just three companies to have reduced carbon intensity by more than 40 percent since 2000. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the community, supports military veterans and their families, and practices responsible environmental stewardship everywhere it operates. To learn more, please visit www.dominionenergy.com, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-virginia-ranks-among-top-10-us-utilities-in-growth-of-solar-300641129.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy Virginia

Related Links

http://www.dominionenergy.com

