Dominion Energy's Board of Directors Sets 2021 Dividend Rate

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today approved a 2021 dividend of $2.52 per share of common stock. Subject to board declaration in January, the first quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share will be payable in March 2021.

Beginning in 2022, the company expects annual dividend-per-share growth of 6 percent.

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Payment of the 2021 dividend is subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board of directors of specific record and payable dates.

