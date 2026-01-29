Dominion Enterprises Announces Strategic Merger of Cross-Sell into DataOne Software to Accelerate Data Solutions Growth

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Enterprises ("Dominion") today announced the strategic merger of Cross-Sell, a leading provider of automotive market intelligence, into DataOne Software, the premier provider of automotive data and software solutions. This alignment merges together two wholly-owned Dominion brands into a single powerhouse business to better serve the evolving needs of the automotive data market.

The merger is driven by significant growth opportunities and the increasing intersection of the two businesses' core offerings. As part of the transition, Cross-Sell employees will be merged into the existing DataOne organization, creating a unified team of experts. Under the new structure, all data licensing products will carry the DataOne brand, while the Cross-Sell brand will continue to be used for all dealer-focused products and solutions, ensuring continuity for the thousands of dealerships that rely on its market insights.

Cross-Sell, long recognized by dealers for its "Cross-Sell Report"—an industry standard for dealer market intelligence—has realized significant growth in recent years through its expansion into "PII-free" sales transaction data licensing. "As we shifted our strategy to focus more on growing our data licensing business, we quickly realized significant shared sales opportunities between Cross-Sell and DataOne," said John (TD) Scheuren, President of Cross-Sell.

Jake Maki, President of DataOne Software, noted the natural progression of the partnership. "As the Cross-Sell business evolved, we started to work more closely together. With DataOne lending our data licensing expertise to support Cross-Sell's new focus and growth, our organizations quickly aligned and it became clear that merging the businesses would accelerate growth and result in a stronger unified business. We are excited to leverage the opportunities our combined capabilities present."

"This brings together two datasets our customers have been using side by side for years. DataOne's industry-leading VIN decoded vehicle descriptions and Cross-Sell's timely vehicle sales history are two halves of the same story," said Joe Kiley, Vice President of Product and Technology at DataOne. "Now our customers can get the complete picture from a single source, with the quality and customer support DataOne is known for."

About Cross-Sell

Cross-Sell ( www.cross-sell.com ), founded in 1989, has served for decades as the gold standard for dealers seeking to understand their market share and competitor performance. Cross-Sell strives to remain the industry's most respected resource for automotive market data and reporting, with the daily goal of helping automotive dealers, media companies, and auto loan institutions protect sales and grow market share.

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software ( www.dataonesoftware.com ) is a premier automotive data source providing the data and software solutions needed to power modern businesses across all segments of the automotive industry. DataOne's comprehensive data solutions cover everything from VIN decoding and vehicle descriptions to specifications, optional equipment, and market pricing. These high-quality solutions are delivered along with industry-leading support that makes them easy to integrate and scale.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a privately held conglomerate of data, technology and software businesses serving the automotive, franchising, marketing, recreational, hospitality and real estate industries.

Media Contact :

Jason Doring, Digital Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (978) 529-3537

Website: www.dataonesoftware.com

SOURCE Dominion Enterprises