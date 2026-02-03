Dominion Financial Launches Express Rental Loans, Delivering 10-Day Closings on DSCR Rental Loans

BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Financial , a leading national private lender for real estate investors, announces the launch of Express Rental Loans, a new DSCR rental loan offering capable of closing in as little as 10 days, a timeline that sets a new standard in the investor lending industry.

In a market where delays routinely derail deals, the ability to close a DSCR rental loan in under 10 days gives investors and brokers a decisive competitive edge. Express Rental Loans are built to meet the compressed timelines and heightened competition that define today's real estate investing environment.

This accelerated execution is powered by Dominion Financial's streamlined internal processes and proprietary technology, designed to reduce friction in documentation and approvals while maintaining the pricing, consistency, and reliability investors expect.

"Our investor clients move fast, and they expect their lender to do the same," said Jack BeVier, Partner at Dominion Financial. "Our Express Rental Loan program is the result of years spent refining our processes to eliminate unnecessary delays and deliver certainty, without compromising on credit quality or execution."

For real estate investors, speed isn't just a convenience; it strengthens offers, secures properties, and accelerates portfolio growth. Dominion Financial already offers highly competitive DSCR pricing, backed by its DSCR Price-Beat Guarantee. With the launch of Express Rental Loans, that value proposition becomes even more compelling.

"Speed wins deals," said Wade Susini, Chief Lender at Dominion Financial. "Investors don't get second chances, and we don't make them wait. With a 10-day close, our borrowers can move faster than anyone else in the market, whether they're purchasing, refinancing, or scaling their rental portfolio."

Dominion Financial's Express Rental Loan program is now live, delivering a streamlined DSCR rental loan experience designed for accelerated closings. To learn more about Express Rental Loans, visit dominionfinancialservices.com .

About Dominion Financial: Dominion Financial is a premier national lender specializing in customized financing solutions for real estate investors. With a focus on speed, service, and reliability, Dominion Financial offers a full suite of lending products designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic investment landscape. Since its founding in 2002, Dominion Financial has funded more than 17,000 projects nationwide, totaling over $4.7 billion in loan originations.

