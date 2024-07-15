Dominion Financial Services Announces Dustin Wells as President of Wholesale Division

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Financial Services , a leading national private lender for real estate investors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dustin Wells as President of its newly established Wholesale Division. This move will expand Dominion's reach and strengthen its position in the real estate lending market.

Dustin Wells brings over two decades of experience in financial services, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. His expertise in wholesale lending and deep understanding of the real estate market make him the ideal leader for Dominion's Wholesale Division. Wells' vision aligns with Dominion's commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored financial solutions to real estate investors.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Dustin join the team and lead Dominion's expansion into wholesale lending," stated Jack BeVier, Partner, Dominion Financial Services. "We pride ourselves on having an entrepreneurial culture and Dustin fits right in. Dominion has a track record of leaning into opportunities while others are retreating. I'm excited to see Dustin grow the Division and for Dominion to become a go-to lender for all non-QM and traditional mortgage offerings."

Dominion Financial Services has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive residential real estate loan products, including short-term bridge loans and long-term rental loans. The addition of the Wholesale Division will further diversify Dominion's portfolio and allow the company to serve a wider array of clients, including the rapidly growing segment of brokers.

"I am incredibly excited to join such a diverse organization. I look forward to building, through continuous collaborative efforts, a business platform which, over the course of time, gains consistent market share year over year while providing a measurable and consistent return on capital," Dustin Wells stated. "Dominion has been providing real estate financing solutions to the market for over a decade and with the expansion into Wholesale we open those solutions up to a rapidly growing segment of the financial services industry, Mortgage Brokers."

The Wholesale Division will focus on providing tailored financial products that address the unique needs of brokers. "The timing could not be better for us to enter this market with our solutions-based approach to this product segment - the broker community is the most significant it has been since 2009, with almost 25% market share of mortgage transaction activity," Wells said. "The broker community is scaling rapidly as more and more banks are scaling their operations back."

This expansion enhances Dominion's product offerings and expands its customer base, positioning Dominion as a leader in the private lending sector. For more information about Dominion Financial Services, please visit www.dominionfinancialservices.com .

About Dominion Financial Services:

Dominion Financial Services is a premier national lender specializing in providing customized financial solutions for real estate investors. With a focus on speed, service and reliability, DFS offers a full suite of lending products designed to meet the unique needs of today's dynamic real estate investors Since its founding in 2002, DFS has funded more than 11,000 projects nationally, totaling more than $3 Billion in loan originations.

